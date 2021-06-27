Glass adds football success, another track title

The look on Brian Glass' face when he found out he'd been named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year during a June 19 banquet can be summed up in one word.

"Shocked," Glass said. "I had no idea I'd be getting that honor. It was so unbelievable, though. I was so humbled and excited at the same time.

"But I think it's just a testament to the hard work that me and the staff around me put in. The coaches, the rest of the faculty and the administration that supports athletics. Most of all, the kids that we get to coach ... not only are they talented, but their work ethic is phenomenal."

Glass' hard work didn't go unnoticed this past year, either.

The Prescott alum has been the Curley Wolves track and field coach since 2002, transforming that program into a statewide power. Then in February 2020, he took over as head coach of the football team after Tommy Poole retired. The transition wasn't expected to be a tough one for Glass, especially since he'd served as the team's offensive coordinator the previous 19 seasons.

But all bets were off when covid-19 entered the equation. Guideline after guideline had to be instituted before the Glass-led Curley Wolves could take a snap on the field. Preseason workouts were rough because of the player and coach limitations.

Things mellowed out some once the season began, but the peculiarities were aplenty.

"Well, it was very strange, and that'd be the best description that I can come up with off the top of my head," he said. "It was odd because a lot of games seemed like a practice or something because not many people were able to come. At the beginning of the year, I don't know if fans knew if they could talk, holler and cheer. Everybody was a little bit scared still because of the pandemic that was going on.

"We were a little nervous, too, because we wanted to make sure we were doing everything right to protect our kids, making sure they had their masks on, staying 6 feet apart and drinking out of their own water bottles. It was tough."

While the circumstances weren't ideal, the tradition-rich Curley Wolves continued to do what they've done for decades -- win. Prescott outscored its eight regular-season opponents 417-94 and cruised to a second consecutive conference title. The Curley Wolves earned a forfeit victory in its first playoff game and rolled past Melbourne in the second round before experiencing the kind of heartbreak that bothers Glass to this day.

Prescott held a 39-30 lead over McGehee with less than two minutes left in its quarterfinal clash before surrendering a pair of touchdowns in the final 55 seconds and losing 44-39.

"Oh man, it was another strange deal because it was a blown call that had a lot to do with it," Glass said. "[McGehee] set up for an onsides kick and touched it after 8 yards. Of course, it's got to go 10, but they touched it and bobbled it for 5 more yards before jumping on it. We were like, 'Yeah, the game's over', and all we've got to do is go take a knee. But the referee gave them the ball.

"I sent the clip in the next day and told them how devastating it was, especially when you're talking about a basic football rule. But what can you do? A mistake was made, but I guess we should've not let it be close enough for that one mistake to hurt us."

Glass moved on to track and field, where his Curley Wolves continued to dominate. After having the prior season wiped away because of covid-19, he guided the junior high team to a 17th consecutive district title and directed the senior high group to their 14th conference championship in a row. Glass capped the year by leading Prescott to a state crown for the fourth consecutive time.

"It was tough, though," said Glass, who's won nine state track titles at Prescott. "I told our guys going into the state meet that if we could pull it off this year, this would be the best one.

"We were underdogs, and we had to get everything exactly right and perform well to win it. It came down to the final event, the mile relay, and we were down half a point to Waldron."

Prescott, which hosted the meet, trailed 72.5-72 going into that race but won that 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:34.55. Waldron was second at 3:34.68.

"We beat them by about 2 feet, so you can imagine the excitement people had everywhere," Glass said. "It was something else. I'm a football guy, and last-second touchdowns are awesome. I was a baseball player in college, and a walk-off home run is great. In basketball, a last-second three is awesome.

"But in that mile relay, knowing you've got to win it over the team you're neck and neck with to get the state championship, it doesn't get any better than that."

Glass' emotions on that title-winning day May 4 may not be rivaled soon, but he definitely had overjoyed feelings when he heard his name called during last week's All-Arkansas Preps awards event. Earlier that night, he was recognized as the outstanding boys track and field coach before adding the overall award to his haul.

"It was just an outstanding year," he said. "Even though we had a disappointing end in football, we won a district title and mercy-ruled everyone on our schedule except three teams.

"And in track, we got beat at some meets late in the year, but we came together at the right time. That's ultimately what it's all about."