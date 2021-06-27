Gravette fireworks show planned July 3

GRAVETTE -- Gravette's Independence Day fireworks show will be held Saturday with fireworks starting at dark.

Fireworks will be shot off from property adjoining the east side of the high school campus and will be visible from the high school area.

Lion Drive North from Arkansas 72 to the parking lot by the new high school gym will be blocked off for the safety of spectators.

Food trucks will be parked near the high school gym parking lot beginning at 7:30 p.m., and guests will be able to purchase food from Hot Rods Classic BBQ, K'Zoli's Italian Oven and Iceology Shaved Ice. A live DJ, sponsored by the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, will be providing patriotic music for guests.

Guests are encouraged to park nearby, bring a lawn chair and ball or flying disc, and enjoy the evening with friends and family.