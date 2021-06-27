Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Gravette fireworks show planned July 3

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Fireworks light up the air on July 3, 2020, as bursts of multicolored light shoot across the sky above the field just east of Gravette High School. Gravette's annual Independence Day fireworks show will take place on July 3 again this year beginning at dark on property just east of the high school campus. A variety of food trucks and a live DJ providing patriotic music will also be a part of the celebration.

GRAVETTE -- Gravette's Independence Day fireworks show will be held Saturday with fireworks starting at dark.

Fireworks will be shot off from property adjoining the east side of the high school campus and will be visible from the high school area.

Lion Drive North from Arkansas 72 to the parking lot by the new high school gym will be blocked off for the safety of spectators.

Food trucks will be parked near the high school gym parking lot beginning at 7:30 p.m., and guests will be able to purchase food from Hot Rods Classic BBQ, K'Zoli's Italian Oven and Iceology Shaved Ice. A live DJ, sponsored by the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, will be providing patriotic music for guests.

Guests are encouraged to park nearby, bring a lawn chair and ball or flying disc, and enjoy the evening with friends and family.

Print Headline: Gravette fireworks show planned July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT