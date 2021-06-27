Hospital unveils hub for OB-GYN practice

Jefferson Regional cut the ribbon last week on a new 13,000-square-foot facility that will bring all of the hospital's OB-GYN services into one area.

The $1.3 million renovation of the third floor of the Jefferson Professional Center 1 building will house all four of the hospital's OB-GYN physicians, who had been spread out in individual clinics.

"We want our patients to have the best physician experience possible," said Peter Austin, vice president and chief operating officer of Jefferson Regional. "We already have the best medical team in place, so the next step was to bring them all together in one spacious, convenient location."

Fifty or more people, including several Chamber of Commerce red coat members, attended the event, so many that it was hard to get everyone in one place to hold the ceremonial ribbon.

Dr. Amy Cahill, one of the OB-GYN specialists on the JRMC team who has 22 years of experience with the hospital, welcomed the attendees by acknowledging the other specialists -- Dr. Kenneth Lambert, who has 20 years with JRMC, and Dr. Joseph Browning, who has several years of experience but who was only hired two months ago from a practice he had in Hot Springs. A fourth position, which is soon to be staffed, has been filled temporarily by Dr. Reid Pierce, also an OB-GYN specialist but whose position is as chief medical officer for the hospital.

Cahill said having a full staff and being located in one area would allow the doctors to be more efficient and more attentive to patients.

"There will be no shortage of physicians answering call," she said with a laugh. "We're ready to serve our community as we have wanted to do for some time."

Austin said the new, "beautiful facility" will help the hospital recruit and keep doctors who will attend to "the high volume of expectant mothers we have" in the area.

The building where the new center is located is called JP1, located at 1609 W. 40th Avenue. It was built in the late 1980s but for a completely different purpose. At that time, Austin said, doctors operated autonomously.

"It was every man for himself in those days," Austin said. "Doctors did their own thing."

The JP1 building, consequently, was built as office and clinic space for doctors who then had easy access to see patients in the hospital.

Over time, Austin said, there became fewer and fewer doctors in the building because of the changing nature of how physicians operate. Today, the building's purpose has changed significantly, with Jefferson Regional using the space to bring different kinds of care literally under one roof.

"Back in the day, doctors ran their own businesses," Austin said, "but with all of the challenges of running a medical practice, what with human resources and medical record keeping and reimbursements from insurance and Medicaid and Medicare, having them here allows doctors to do what they were trained to do -- practice medicine. Now, all of the doctors in this building work for Jefferson Regional."