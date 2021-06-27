Incorporations

Benton County

One Stop E-Comm LLC, Jose Manuel Reyes, 305 Summerset St., Lowell

Luz Garcia Real Estate PLLC, Luz Garcia, 2010 W. Chandler Ave., Rogers

Happy Healthy Pets LLC, Mike Anderson, 1813 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville

Melton Holdings LLC, Blake Melton, 1605 S. 25th Place, Rogers

Raymond Ranch LLC, Garry Raymond, 6 Rothes Lane, Bella Vista

Wilde Louisville LLC, Kurt Berman, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Derek Groshek Advisory LLC, Derek Groshek, 5706 W. Canopy Meadows Drive, Rogers

Muse Tech Consulting LLC, Tiffany N. Webb, 100 N. Dixieland St., Suite 166, Rogers

E&C Baseball LLC, Mark A. Bariola, 4906 S. 44th Place, Rogers

Golden LSK Group LLC, Lily Chook, 1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers

KCC AV LLC, Mark Dossett, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Entegrity Solar SWU 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Entegrity Solar Green Forest 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Moorclean LLC, Ryan El, 906 S.E. H St., Apt. C, Bentonville

Find More Dollars LLC, Brian Malcolm Reilly, 116 Brookshire Lane, Centerton

Ozre Butterfield GP LLC, Dewitt Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

Bariolas Siloam LLC, Mark A Bariola, 4906 S. 44th Place, Rogers

Ocean Equity Commerce LLC, Ashlee Liebziet, 622 N. B St., Rogers

One Body & Mind Yoga LLC, Izabela Melo Browning, 6110 W. Valley Forge Drive, Rogers

Boom Boom Cards & Collectibles LLC, Heather Lynn Ruble, 4603 S.W. Chancery St., Bentonville

Aguilar Granite Design Studio LLC, Othon Aguilar, 3703 W. Olive St., Rogers

Coast Technology Group AR LLC, Eddie Coast , 918 W Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Bola Investments LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Regentec Solutions LLC, Nathaniel Heath Nicholas, 3316 S.W. I St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Puppy Creek Quilt Co. LLC, Kim Newman, 706 Puppy Creek Road, Lowell

JD Combat Sports LLC, David Grajeda, 14968 Crawford Point Road, Rogers

James Bright Chapter, Daughters Of The American Revolution, Debra Lewis, 8209 Ozark Ridge Drive, Rogers

BCG Grand Village LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Grand Village Management LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Bella Vista's Best HVAC LLC, David Lee Jones Jr., 6 Eppington Lane, Bella Vista

Vitabrew LLC, Anthony Kyle Maddox II, 2402 W. Coyote Trail, Rogers

Wild About Learning Academy-West LLC, Dina M. Ford, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

VGAN USA LLC, Josh King, 203 W. Wood St., Rogers

Sweets Di Milano LLC, Kattia Powell, 2733 S.W. Livingston Square, Bentonville

No Doubt Records LLC, Brian James Bokker, 10196 Old Campbell Road, Rogers

Givefit LLC, Molly Summerlin, 2311 Pleasant Ridge Road, Rogers

Steller Esthetics LLC, Mayme Mosteller, 2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 9, Rogers

Wagon Wheel Land LLC, John Craig Carney, 1702 S. First St., Rogers

C & M Fleet LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville

Pacos Construction LLC, Pascual Rodriguez Martinez, 1612 W. Magnolia St., Rogers

NWA Visionary Painting & More LLC, Monserat Ilayalit Almaraz, 2409 W. Sunset Drive, Rogers

4103 Haven LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville

JHKH Rentals LLC, James Huber, 8404 Bates Lane, Bentonville

Directional Underground Of Bentonville LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville

A-Z Roofing Inc., Leticia Martinez, 1908 S. E St., Rogers

Emily Chism Speech Pathology PLLC, Emily Allyn Chism, 2641 W. Everest Ave., Rogers

IOK LLC, Ricardo Martinez, 408 E. Laurel Ave., Rogers

J & C Taake LLC, Jessica Lynn Taake, 217 Peyton St., Lowell

Streakbusters AR LLC, Jenna J. Thompson, 541 Keswick Drive, Centerton

C.A.P. Entertainment, Jermaine Ramos, 939 Oak Crossing Drive, Centerton

Hollis Studios LLC, Erin Hollis, 1406 Ezekiel Court, Siloam Springs

1603 N. 35th Street LLC, John Alan Lewis, 207 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Paul Robert Lewis DDS MD PLLC, Paul Robert Lewis, 591 S. Horsebarn Road, Rogers

Retail Mark LLC, Kevin Cornelius, 22 Hebrides Circle, Bella Vista

Alliance Auto Sales & Services LLC, Cornelio M. Picazo, 3809 S.W. Maple Road, Bentonville

She Can Do It Cleaning Solutions LLC, Amanda Nikel, 8517 Spruce Drive, Rogers

LC Boutique LLC, Jordan Champagne, 8015 McNelly Road, Bentonville

PRR Professional Roofing & Repairs LLC, Nimsi Araceli Espino Sapien, 2415 S. Rill St., Rogers

Maa3 Management LLC, Brittany Smith, 1903 S.W. Laurynwood St., Bentonville

AGB Realty LLC, Adriana Barajas, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Northwest Arkansas Equine Therapy Assistance Inc., Terrica Weatherford, 10107 Andy Buck Road, Pea Ridge

G S B Logistics LLC, Gurjinder Singh Brar, 1402 N.E. Benjamin Greens Drive, Bentonville

Natural State Janitorial Supply LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

D&L Development Inc., Lisa D. Williams, 20688 Falling Springs Road, Decatur

The Sound Garden Cafe LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Carroll County

Baskets Of Faith, Randall Christy, 909 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

Sammie Woodstock LLC, Sammie Lee Polite Jr., 702 Lynn St., Berryville

Robinette Trucking LLC, Geary L. Robinette, 674 Carroll 116, Eureka Springs

Superior Dirtwork LLC, Lonnie D. Blevins, 714 Carroll 629, Green Forest

Twisted Tinsel LLC, Clinton Bartlett, 765 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

Emerald City Of Eureka Springs LLC, Clinton Bartlet, 765 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs

Full Circle Enterprises Inc., Susan Buonocore, 576 Hyde Hollow Road, Eureka Springs

The Peabody House LLC, Meghan Morris, 7 Armstrong St., Eureka Springs

Turgid Hombre LLC, Rhonda Rush, 274 Carroll 1190, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Integrity Consulting Services LLC, Jacqueline M. Cooper, 418 Madison 7840, Wesley

Washington County

Meke's Janitorial LLC, Shemekia Lasha Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

C&B Legacy LLC, Blair Hoselton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ciarasbeautybar LLC, Ciara Monae Simmons, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Talmoore Townhomes LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Talmoore Holdings LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Stallystwo LLC, Tamara Lee Clements, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ben Lynch Holding LLC, Ben Lynch, 1234 S. Oxbow Way, Fayetteville

The Happy Human LLC, Taryn Thompson, 1434 N. Plum Drive, Fayetteville

222 Watson LLC, Walker Mitchell, 4875 E. Rustic Lane, Fayetteville

Soil Soul LLC, Mary Nickson, 2123 Loren Circle, Fayetteville

Beaver Lake Bunch LLC, Michael B. Traw, 354 Driftwood Drive, Farmington

ND Home Solutions LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., Suite B101, Springdale

Tee2M2 LLC, Michael B. Traw, 354 Driftwood Drive, Farmington

2920 Co. LLC, Constance A. Romero, 12374 Arkansas 62 West, Farmington

Green Prospects Inc., John Gordon Green, 3927 Prince Philipe St., Springdale

Grace & Girl's Boutique Inc., Irene Marie Olinger, 5057 W. Colfax Loop, Fayetteville

New Harvest Creative LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville

Kjune Investment I LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville

Kjune Investment IV LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville

Kjune Investment III, LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville

Hammer Hotshots LLC, Sergio Resendiz, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Annie Lee Transportation LLC, Terrance Curne, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Day & Night Beauty LLC, Nesha Faulkner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kare Properties LLC, Courtney Rogers, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Design By Bey LLC, Lakeisha N. Williams, 1999 E. Citrine Link, Apt. 6, Fayetteville

Kjune Investment II LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville

Tiffanys Tees Boutique LLC, Tiffany Chavez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Crazy Beautiful Creations By Misty Ann LLC, Misty Pliler, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Fair's Solution LLC, Wayburn Fair, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Muesco LLC, Juan Escobar, 2100 Christy Drive, Apt. B, Springdale

MJTS Transport LLC, Cindy Pace, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bymegangray LLC, Megan Gray, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Nick Duncan Vending LLC, Nick Stephen Duncan Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Doc Hawk LLC, James Hawkins, 381 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville

Allgreen Landscaping & Irrigation LLC, Christian Adrian Ayala Perez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Kristal Rose Bridal LLC, Kristal M. Hill, 492 La Riata St., Farmington

Hopmann Farms II LLC, Robert Hopmann, 3551 Madison Drive, Fayetteville

Acretrader 168 LLP, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Strata Gem'z LLC, Temothy Nelson, 3164 W. Crockett Place, Apt. 4, Fayetteville

Akapaka LLC, Shikida Reed, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Boujie Brat LLC, Azia Stone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bradt Logistics LLC, Joshua Bradt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

NJN Salon LLC, Ivy Dang, 7321 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Elevate Tech Services LLC, Branch Janney, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Riparian Conservation LLC, Max Deitchler, 2924 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

Hootandanni LLC, Samara Maureen Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Arkansas-Texas-Pacific SMG Pipeline LLC, Thomas Riedle Marin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

SMP Properties LLC, Mario Pecheco Herrera, 2970 Old Wire Road, Springdale

G. Carp Enterprises LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Turkey Creek Poultry Farm LLC, Sabrina Smith, 10972 Dingledine Road, Fayetteville

DJ Afrosia LLC, Ambrosia Johnson, 2407 E. St. James Place, Fayetteville

Decassa Rentals LLC, Jacqueline Flores, 4012 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

Braidsbybintouk LLC, Bintou Konneh, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Little Goose & Company LLC, Stacie Massey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Crave By Caressa LLC, Caressa Dilthey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Thriftecommerce LLC, Dustin Thrift, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Siriforfuture LLC, Prathap Velavaluri Sekhar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Prosper's A To B Service's LLC, Tyson Prosper, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Justonemore LLC, John Holley, 601 N. Riding Ridge Lane, Fayetteville

JKK Learning & Style Center LLC, Qualisha Smith, 1488 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville

Sights & Sounds LLC, Joshua Carnes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hamby Holdings LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Silver Goose LLC, Mark Chase Davis, 17054 Harmon Road, Fayetteville

Jet Stream Fabrication Corp., Alan Lee Hackleman, 1102 Shaver St., Springdale

Patricks Detailing LLC, Patrick Hadley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sabi Consulting LLC, Prakshyapan Prasai, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Youngs Essential Transport LLC, Courtney Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hi-Tech Pressure Washing LLC, Otis Morris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bighunnard Transportation LLC, Bobby Bernard Watson Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Beer Keg LLC, Derek Canessa, 11832 Corley Mountain Road, West Fork

TPM Carrier's LLC, Michael Laufer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lazy J Ranch LLC, Ronald Scott Johnson, 11050 Lazy J Drive, Fayetteville

Maebeau LLC, Michael S. Brisiel, 3311 E. Stone Mountain Drive, Fayetteville

1222 Catfish Pond RV LLC, Tommy F. Payne, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

1211 Creekside RV LLC, Tommy F. Payne, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

JQ Transport Service LLC, Jesus Quinonez, 1536 N. Monitor Road, Springdale

A Special Touch LLC, Angela Nute, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Coco Republic LLC, Autumn Adkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hair On Mane LLC, Shyla A. Duffy, 89 W. Main St., Farmington

Arkansas Senior Benefit Services Inc., Jordan Cantwell, 702 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Luis Olvera Construction LLC, Luis Olvera, 2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 1, Springdale

Pinoylicious LLC, KC Dupps Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Trap Matters LLC, Coley Wells, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Beauty 3 Express Transport LLC, Marilyn Elaine Armoster, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Wimbley Expedited Services LLC, Dwayne Wimberly, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Fab Collab Lab LLC, Inthasone Phoumivong, 1167 N. Thoreau Lane, Fayetteville

Brahler Strategies Group LLC, Jennifer Leanne Brahler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Jenny Parsons Camps And Clinics LLC, Jennifer Marie Parsons, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Knight Fashion Boutique LLC, Robyn Knight, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Julie Goodwin Coaching LLC, Julia Goodwin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rays Food Delivery LLC, Bobby Ray Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Auswin Consulting LLC, Amanda Love, 422 Penzo Ave., Springdale

TCB LLC, Caleb Brening, 2128 N. Elderberry Road, Fayetteville

Tinks Styles & Stitches LLC, Keiara Nashay Rumph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Amanda Rowe LLC, Amanda Brett Rowe, 12745 Illinois Chapel Road, Prairie Grove

Sweets By Jay LLC, Jaraveon Dorian Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Kauffman Quilts LLC, Coleman Taylor, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Christian Homeschool Athletics Of Saline County Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

New Generation Home Improvement LLC, Leonardo Chico, 2414 Heather Lynn Lane, Fayetteville

Lottery Pick Logistics Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

TWJ Transco LLC, Yolanda Spencer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bigfoot Property Management LLC, Kelly Lavergne, 810 Steele Road, Springdale

GKLM PLLC, Grant Alan Davidson, 476 E. Fritz Court, Fayetteville

McClain Enterprise & Towing LLC, Amber LaDawn Norwood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Bass Clef Creative LLC, Justin Stewart, 2907 Falcon Road, Springdale