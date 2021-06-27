Incorporations

Benton County
One Stop E-Comm LLC, Jose Manuel Reyes, 305 Summerset St., Lowell
Luz Garcia Real Estate PLLC, Luz Garcia, 2010 W. Chandler Ave., Rogers
Happy Healthy Pets LLC, Mike Anderson, 1813 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville
Melton Holdings LLC, Blake Melton, 1605 S. 25th Place, Rogers
Raymond Ranch LLC, Garry Raymond, 6 Rothes Lane, Bella Vista
Wilde Louisville LLC, Kurt Berman, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Derek Groshek Advisory LLC, Derek Groshek, 5706 W. Canopy Meadows Drive, Rogers
Muse Tech Consulting LLC, Tiffany N. Webb, 100 N. Dixieland St., Suite 166, Rogers
E&C Baseball LLC, Mark A. Bariola, 4906 S. 44th Place, Rogers
Golden LSK Group LLC, Lily Chook, 1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers
KCC AV LLC, Mark Dossett, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Entegrity Solar SWU 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Entegrity Solar Green Forest 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Moorclean LLC, Ryan El, 906 S.E. H St., Apt. C, Bentonville
Find More Dollars LLC, Brian Malcolm Reilly, 116 Brookshire Lane, Centerton
Ozre Butterfield GP LLC, Dewitt Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
Bariolas Siloam LLC, Mark A Bariola, 4906 S. 44th Place, Rogers
Ocean Equity Commerce LLC, Ashlee Liebziet, 622 N. B St., Rogers
One Body & Mind Yoga LLC, Izabela Melo Browning, 6110 W. Valley Forge Drive, Rogers
Boom Boom Cards & Collectibles LLC, Heather Lynn Ruble, 4603 S.W. Chancery St., Bentonville
Aguilar Granite Design Studio LLC, Othon Aguilar, 3703 W. Olive St., Rogers
Coast Technology Group AR LLC, Eddie Coast , 918 W Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville
Bola Investments LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Regentec Solutions LLC, Nathaniel Heath Nicholas, 3316 S.W. I St., Suite 10, Bentonville
Puppy Creek Quilt Co. LLC, Kim Newman, 706 Puppy Creek Road, Lowell
JD Combat Sports LLC, David Grajeda, 14968 Crawford Point Road, Rogers
James Bright Chapter, Daughters Of The American Revolution, Debra Lewis, 8209 Ozark Ridge Drive, Rogers
BCG Grand Village LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Grand Village Management LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Bella Vista's Best HVAC LLC, David Lee Jones Jr., 6 Eppington Lane, Bella Vista
Vitabrew LLC, Anthony Kyle Maddox II, 2402 W. Coyote Trail, Rogers
Wild About Learning Academy-West LLC, Dina M. Ford, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville
VGAN USA LLC, Josh King, 203 W. Wood St., Rogers
Sweets Di Milano LLC, Kattia Powell, 2733 S.W. Livingston Square, Bentonville
No Doubt Records LLC, Brian James Bokker, 10196 Old Campbell Road, Rogers
Givefit LLC, Molly Summerlin, 2311 Pleasant Ridge Road, Rogers
Steller Esthetics LLC, Mayme Mosteller, 2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 9, Rogers
Wagon Wheel Land LLC, John Craig Carney, 1702 S. First St., Rogers
C & M Fleet LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville
Pacos Construction LLC, Pascual Rodriguez Martinez, 1612 W. Magnolia St., Rogers
NWA Visionary Painting & More LLC, Monserat Ilayalit Almaraz, 2409 W. Sunset Drive, Rogers
4103 Haven LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville
JHKH Rentals LLC, James Huber, 8404 Bates Lane, Bentonville
Directional Underground Of Bentonville LLC, Kellie Sangwin, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville
A-Z Roofing Inc., Leticia Martinez, 1908 S. E St., Rogers
Emily Chism Speech Pathology PLLC, Emily Allyn Chism, 2641 W. Everest Ave., Rogers
IOK LLC, Ricardo Martinez, 408 E. Laurel Ave., Rogers
J & C Taake LLC, Jessica Lynn Taake, 217 Peyton St., Lowell
Streakbusters AR LLC, Jenna J. Thompson, 541 Keswick Drive, Centerton
C.A.P. Entertainment, Jermaine Ramos, 939 Oak Crossing Drive, Centerton
Hollis Studios LLC, Erin Hollis, 1406 Ezekiel Court, Siloam Springs
1603 N. 35th Street LLC, John Alan Lewis, 207 S.E. A St., Bentonville
Paul Robert Lewis DDS MD PLLC, Paul Robert Lewis, 591 S. Horsebarn Road, Rogers
Retail Mark LLC, Kevin Cornelius, 22 Hebrides Circle, Bella Vista
Alliance Auto Sales & Services LLC, Cornelio M. Picazo, 3809 S.W. Maple Road, Bentonville
She Can Do It Cleaning Solutions LLC, Amanda Nikel, 8517 Spruce Drive, Rogers
LC Boutique LLC, Jordan Champagne, 8015 McNelly Road, Bentonville
PRR Professional Roofing & Repairs LLC, Nimsi Araceli Espino Sapien, 2415 S. Rill St., Rogers
Maa3 Management LLC, Brittany Smith, 1903 S.W. Laurynwood St., Bentonville
AGB Realty LLC, Adriana Barajas, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
Northwest Arkansas Equine Therapy Assistance Inc., Terrica Weatherford, 10107 Andy Buck Road, Pea Ridge
G S B Logistics LLC, Gurjinder Singh Brar, 1402 N.E. Benjamin Greens Drive, Bentonville
Natural State Janitorial Supply LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
D&L Development Inc., Lisa D. Williams, 20688 Falling Springs Road, Decatur
The Sound Garden Cafe LLC, Beni Shane Perry, 823 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Carroll County
Baskets Of Faith, Randall Christy, 909 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs
Sammie Woodstock LLC, Sammie Lee Polite Jr., 702 Lynn St., Berryville
Robinette Trucking LLC, Geary L. Robinette, 674 Carroll 116, Eureka Springs
Superior Dirtwork LLC, Lonnie D. Blevins, 714 Carroll 629, Green Forest
Twisted Tinsel LLC, Clinton Bartlett, 765 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs
Emerald City Of Eureka Springs LLC, Clinton Bartlet, 765 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs
Full Circle Enterprises Inc., Susan Buonocore, 576 Hyde Hollow Road, Eureka Springs
The Peabody House LLC, Meghan Morris, 7 Armstrong St., Eureka Springs
Turgid Hombre LLC, Rhonda Rush, 274 Carroll 1190, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Integrity Consulting Services LLC, Jacqueline M. Cooper, 418 Madison 7840, Wesley
Washington County
Meke's Janitorial LLC, Shemekia Lasha Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
C&B Legacy LLC, Blair Hoselton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ciarasbeautybar LLC, Ciara Monae Simmons, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Talmoore Townhomes LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Talmoore Holdings LLC, Brian Moore, 1207 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Stallystwo LLC, Tamara Lee Clements, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ben Lynch Holding LLC, Ben Lynch, 1234 S. Oxbow Way, Fayetteville
The Happy Human LLC, Taryn Thompson, 1434 N. Plum Drive, Fayetteville
222 Watson LLC, Walker Mitchell, 4875 E. Rustic Lane, Fayetteville
Soil Soul LLC, Mary Nickson, 2123 Loren Circle, Fayetteville
Beaver Lake Bunch LLC, Michael B. Traw, 354 Driftwood Drive, Farmington
ND Home Solutions LLC, Kimberly Coger, 3291 S. Thompson St., Suite B101, Springdale
Tee2M2 LLC, Michael B. Traw, 354 Driftwood Drive, Farmington
2920 Co. LLC, Constance A. Romero, 12374 Arkansas 62 West, Farmington
Green Prospects Inc., John Gordon Green, 3927 Prince Philipe St., Springdale
Grace & Girl's Boutique Inc., Irene Marie Olinger, 5057 W. Colfax Loop, Fayetteville
New Harvest Creative LLC, Daniel A. Robinson, 500 Jarnagan Lane, Fayetteville
Kjune Investment I LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville
Kjune Investment IV LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville
Kjune Investment III, LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville
Hammer Hotshots LLC, Sergio Resendiz, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Annie Lee Transportation LLC, Terrance Curne, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Day & Night Beauty LLC, Nesha Faulkner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Kare Properties LLC, Courtney Rogers, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Design By Bey LLC, Lakeisha N. Williams, 1999 E. Citrine Link, Apt. 6, Fayetteville
Kjune Investment II LLC, Kerri Elder, 4790 Castlewood Lane, Fayetteville
Tiffanys Tees Boutique LLC, Tiffany Chavez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Crazy Beautiful Creations By Misty Ann LLC, Misty Pliler, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Fair's Solution LLC, Wayburn Fair, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Muesco LLC, Juan Escobar, 2100 Christy Drive, Apt. B, Springdale
MJTS Transport LLC, Cindy Pace, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Bymegangray LLC, Megan Gray, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Nick Duncan Vending LLC, Nick Stephen Duncan Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Doc Hawk LLC, James Hawkins, 381 W. Tanner Drive, Fayetteville
Allgreen Landscaping & Irrigation LLC, Christian Adrian Ayala Perez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Kristal Rose Bridal LLC, Kristal M. Hill, 492 La Riata St., Farmington
Hopmann Farms II LLC, Robert Hopmann, 3551 Madison Drive, Fayetteville
Acretrader 168 LLP, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Strata Gem'z LLC, Temothy Nelson, 3164 W. Crockett Place, Apt. 4, Fayetteville
Akapaka LLC, Shikida Reed, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Boujie Brat LLC, Azia Stone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bradt Logistics LLC, Joshua Bradt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
NJN Salon LLC, Ivy Dang, 7321 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Elevate Tech Services LLC, Branch Janney, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Riparian Conservation LLC, Max Deitchler, 2924 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
Hootandanni LLC, Samara Maureen Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Arkansas-Texas-Pacific SMG Pipeline LLC, Thomas Riedle Marin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
SMP Properties LLC, Mario Pecheco Herrera, 2970 Old Wire Road, Springdale
G. Carp Enterprises LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Turkey Creek Poultry Farm LLC, Sabrina Smith, 10972 Dingledine Road, Fayetteville
DJ Afrosia LLC, Ambrosia Johnson, 2407 E. St. James Place, Fayetteville
Decassa Rentals LLC, Jacqueline Flores, 4012 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
Braidsbybintouk LLC, Bintou Konneh, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Little Goose & Company LLC, Stacie Massey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Crave By Caressa LLC, Caressa Dilthey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Thriftecommerce LLC, Dustin Thrift, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Siriforfuture LLC, Prathap Velavaluri Sekhar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Prosper's A To B Service's LLC, Tyson Prosper, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Justonemore LLC, John Holley, 601 N. Riding Ridge Lane, Fayetteville
JKK Learning & Style Center LLC, Qualisha Smith, 1488 N. Boxley Ave., Fayetteville
Sights & Sounds LLC, Joshua Carnes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hamby Holdings LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Silver Goose LLC, Mark Chase Davis, 17054 Harmon Road, Fayetteville
Jet Stream Fabrication Corp., Alan Lee Hackleman, 1102 Shaver St., Springdale
Patricks Detailing LLC, Patrick Hadley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sabi Consulting LLC, Prakshyapan Prasai, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Youngs Essential Transport LLC, Courtney Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hi-Tech Pressure Washing LLC, Otis Morris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bighunnard Transportation LLC, Bobby Bernard Watson Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Beer Keg LLC, Derek Canessa, 11832 Corley Mountain Road, West Fork
TPM Carrier's LLC, Michael Laufer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lazy J Ranch LLC, Ronald Scott Johnson, 11050 Lazy J Drive, Fayetteville
Maebeau LLC, Michael S. Brisiel, 3311 E. Stone Mountain Drive, Fayetteville
1222 Catfish Pond RV LLC, Tommy F. Payne, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
1211 Creekside RV LLC, Tommy F. Payne, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
JQ Transport Service LLC, Jesus Quinonez, 1536 N. Monitor Road, Springdale
A Special Touch LLC, Angela Nute, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Coco Republic LLC, Autumn Adkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hair On Mane LLC, Shyla A. Duffy, 89 W. Main St., Farmington
Arkansas Senior Benefit Services Inc., Jordan Cantwell, 702 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove
Luis Olvera Construction LLC, Luis Olvera, 2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 1, Springdale
Pinoylicious LLC, KC Dupps Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Trap Matters LLC, Coley Wells, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Beauty 3 Express Transport LLC, Marilyn Elaine Armoster, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Wimbley Expedited Services LLC, Dwayne Wimberly, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Fab Collab Lab LLC, Inthasone Phoumivong, 1167 N. Thoreau Lane, Fayetteville
Brahler Strategies Group LLC, Jennifer Leanne Brahler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Jenny Parsons Camps And Clinics LLC, Jennifer Marie Parsons, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Knight Fashion Boutique LLC, Robyn Knight, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Julie Goodwin Coaching LLC, Julia Goodwin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rays Food Delivery LLC, Bobby Ray Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Auswin Consulting LLC, Amanda Love, 422 Penzo Ave., Springdale
TCB LLC, Caleb Brening, 2128 N. Elderberry Road, Fayetteville
Tinks Styles & Stitches LLC, Keiara Nashay Rumph, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Amanda Rowe LLC, Amanda Brett Rowe, 12745 Illinois Chapel Road, Prairie Grove
Sweets By Jay LLC, Jaraveon Dorian Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Kauffman Quilts LLC, Coleman Taylor, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Christian Homeschool Athletics Of Saline County Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
New Generation Home Improvement LLC, Leonardo Chico, 2414 Heather Lynn Lane, Fayetteville
Lottery Pick Logistics Corp., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
TWJ Transco LLC, Yolanda Spencer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bigfoot Property Management LLC, Kelly Lavergne, 810 Steele Road, Springdale
GKLM PLLC, Grant Alan Davidson, 476 E. Fritz Court, Fayetteville
McClain Enterprise & Towing LLC, Amber LaDawn Norwood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Bass Clef Creative LLC, Justin Stewart, 2907 Falcon Road, Springdale