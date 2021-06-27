Inmate charged after cells flooded

A Pulaski County jail prisoner flooded three cells in the lockup Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Nathan Nickels, 24, broke the sprinkler in his cell, flooding the floor of his and two nearby cells, and forcing prisoners in those areas to be temporarily reassigned, the report said.

Jail personnel had to shut off the fire suppression system so a maintenance worker could replace the sprinkler, which cost an estimated $113, according to the report.

A deputy and four trustees removed the water from the floors, the report said.

Nickels was originally arrested in August 2020 on an aggravated robbery charge and is being held on multiple warrants. He is now additionally charged with felony impairing the operation of a vital facility and misdemeanor criminal mischief.