Institute encourages first generation students at Arkansas Tech

Lily Sterling, who will be a senior at Lincoln High School during the next school year, was one of 26 students from Arkansas and Oklahoma who completed the 2021 Arkansas Tech University First Generation Institute earlier this month.

Like other participants, Sterling is striving to become the first member of her family to graduate from college.

According to a news release from the university, specific goals of the First Generation Institute include providing participants with the opportunity to interact with current ATU students, discover academic opportunities, gain a better understanding of life as a college student, learn about ways to finance their education and discover ways to get involved outside the classroom.

Brett Bruner, ATU dean of student engagement, said this year's program focused on helping students understand how they can convert their goals into reality through the pursuit of higher education.

"Every year when I have the opportunity to work with this program and see the transformation that occurs in just a short 24 hours...the confidence that grows in these students and their ability to believe that they can do college with Arkansas Tech's support ... it's just amazing," said Bruner. "Students created a vision board that allowed them to express what they see as their hopes and futures. Today we engaged them in a career exploration experience so they can see what they can do with the major of their choice. It all comes full circle here."

All 2021 participants received a $500 scholarship to Arkansas Tech for completing the program.

Learn more about the ATU First Generation at www.atu.edu/firstgen/fgeninstitute.php .