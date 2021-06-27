Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 6-27-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 7. Ice cream (52 degrees F) in walk in freezer is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Shelves holding flour, sugar, and rice are have visible food debris on them. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 18. No violations reported. Walk in freezer was working properly at time of inspection.

• WENDY'S, 2909 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 15. No violations reported.

• RICK'S QUICK STOP, 6000 W. Barraque St. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. No violations reported.

• REDFIELD TRUCK STOP-ZAIMA ENTERPRISES LLC, Highways 65 and 46, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection June 11. Violations corrected during time of inspection.

• MOE BROTHERS BBQ, 901 Norman St. Date of inspection June 10. Establishment okay to operate. No violation observed during time of inspection.

• BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Attn: Licensing, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection June 8. No violations reported. Observed hot water at hand washing sink.

• LITTLE CAESARS, 5801 Dollarway Road, Suite B. Date of inspection June 8. Hot water not available at hand washing sinks. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• LITTLE CAESARS, 5801 Dollarway Road, Suite B. Date of follow-up inspection June 18. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL SHOP/SUBWAY, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection June 1. Observed several flies in the front serving area. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL SHOP/SUBWAY, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. No violations reported.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP/CHESTER'S, 4800 Highway 65 S/P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of follow-up inspection June 11.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP/CHESTER'S, 4800 Highway 65 S/P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. No violations reported.

• DAIRY QUEEN, 7810 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint June 24. No violations pertaining to complaint during inspection.

• HAZEL STREET FOOD MART, 2201 W. 17th Ave., Date of follow-up inspection June 24. No violations reported.

• J&T FOOD AND CATERING, 35 Shirley St. Date of opening inspection May 11. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips in mobile unit. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• J&T FOOD AND CATERING, 35 Shirley St. Date of follow-up inspection June 22. No violations reported.

• CATERING BY SCOTT RAY, 9231 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection June 21. Date marking not noted on food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Foods were dated during time of inspection. Observed some single use containers in walk in cooler being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused.

• SINGH BROTHERS LLC, 10008 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 11. Bologna (47 degrees F) and ham (45 degrees F) in deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• SINGH BROTHERS LLC, 10008 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. No violations reported. The deli cooler was unplugged and not being used at the time of inspection. Employee said that they are now using the walk in cooler to store deli meat before it is sliced.

• GURSIMAR- LLC, 2401 E. Sixth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 18. No test strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of inspection June 10. Tuna (56 degrees F) and bologna (57 degrees F) in refrigerator by ice machine are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed standing water on the floor by walk in cooler. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal according to law. Ceiling throughout kitchen area and walk in cooler is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Floor tiles throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of follow-up inspection June 17. Floor tiles throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection June 16. Soap is not provided in customer restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Observed ice packaged in store with no identifying information on it. Ice packaged in store should have store identifying information listed on it. Observed ice scoop being stored directly on top of the ice bin. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations. Counter tops by Coffee maker are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.