Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 6-27-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Enrique Edward Grimes, 29, and Adae Delmaria Avery, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 18.

Xavier Lemar Callahan, 25, and Jacqueline S. Montgomery, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 22.

Zachary Michael Sturdiv, 26, and Tracey Lynn Gee, 33, both of White Hall, recorded June 18.

Charles Edward Eason, 53, and Landra Rena Cooper, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 22.

Robert Harold Pierce, 35, and Mary Ellen Hudspeth, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 18.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Danita Ford v. Marvin Ford, granted June 18.

Bijay Khajanchi v. Taslima Lina, granted June 22.

Quenisha Smith v. Jerry Smith, granted June 23.

Kenneth Starks v. Angela Starks, granted June 18.

Tera Wilson v. Harry Burns, granted June 22.

Issac Parish v. Barbra Parish, granted June 23.

Juleon Craven v. Jamelle Craven, granted June 21.

Donald Brown v. Patricia Brown, granted June 24.