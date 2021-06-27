Jernigan named to post at group

A Pine Bluff native has been named director of development for Heartland Forward, an organization aimed at improving economic performance in the center of the U.S.

Paige Jernigan has joined the "think and do" tank, according to a news release, to lead fundraising efforts to support Heartland Forward's research and program work. Jernigan will work in tandem with chief communications and development officer Blake Woolsey.

"It is a thrill to be back in my home state to help with the important work of economic renewal in the middle of the country," Jernigan said. "I believe all humans are entrepreneurs, thinkers and doers, yet too few have access to the tools and knowledge to execute on their ideas and dreams. Being part of the team to help turn Heartland Forward's research into action is an honor."

Jernigan started her career as a telecom equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs. She is a strategic adviser to disaster relief tech startup Everest Effect and tech services outsourcing company PeopleShores, a founding member of the Delta Arts District, a collaboration that creates consumer packaged goods from the Delta, and co-founder of an English literacy company in Shanghai. With Everest Effect, Jernigan has created a mentoring/work program for high school students to work with its two female founders.

Jernigan has given more than 15 years of service to educational institutions, serving as a trustee to three independent schools in London and the U.S. helping to create and execute capital campaign and annual fund initiatives.

Jernigan graduated from Hollins University in Virginia and received her master of business administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"The first thing I noticed when vetting Paige as a candidate is her passion for the Heartland as well as her entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking mindset," Woolsey said. "While she has loved living in London and New York City, it is obvious her roots are tied to the Heartland as a native of Pine Bluff, Ark. I couldn't be more thrilled to have her joining this team as we work to achieve a mission serving so many at such a critical time in our economy. She is all about finding solutions, connecting the people who can make it happen and acting upon it."

Heartland Forward advocates for fact-based solutions to foster job creation, knowledge-based and inclusive growth and improved health outcomes, according to the release. Earlier this month, Heartland Forward partnered with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his broadband office, along with other entities, to unveil a public awareness campaign targeting Arkansans who are eligible for a federal $50-per-month discount for home internet service through the Federal Communications Commission's Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The program also offers a $100 discount toward the purchase of a laptop, computer or tablet from a participating provider.