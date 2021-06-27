Korda, Salas take control at Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- Lizette Salas spent much of her time Saturday looking at Nelly Korda ahead of her in the Women's PGA Championship.

In the fairway, not on the leaderboard.

Korda blasted a drive on the opening hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and hit 9-iron to 4 feet. Salas hit 7-wood to the middle of the green and holed a 45-foot birdie putt to match her.

It was like that throughout the front nine, where Salas turned a one-shot deficit into a two-shot lead until Korda finally caught up to her on the back nine.

Salas had a third consecutive 5-under 67. Korda had a 68. They were tied for the lead at 15-under 201, five shots clear of anyone else.

"Lizette was rolling in some nice ones today and I told myself, 'I've got to hit it close to even keep up with her,' " Korda said. "When you get into that mindset of kind of egging each other on, it's fun, but it's also nerve-racking."

Two very different games ultimately led to the same score. The one commonality is both are chasing their first major championship today.

At stake for Korda is a chance to reach No. 1 in the world.

Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Korda. She was close to flawless on the front nine with a 30 until her first bogey of the tournament on No. 10 slowed her momentum.

Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free but failed to use her length to capitalize on the par 5s on the back nine.

"Knowing that I'm not the longest hitter, I think I'm used to that," Salas said. "I think I'm just so comfortable in saying, 'You know what? I'm going to hit first,' and knowing my game. Let's just play boring golf and let's give ourselves good looks at birdie."

They were five shots ahead of a trio that includes Patty Tavatanakit, the Thai star who won the first LPGA Tour major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. Tavatanakit ran off four consecutive birdies toward the end of her round for a 65.

Joining her five shots behind were Giulia Molinaro of Italy (66) and Celine Boutier of France, who had a 69 while playing in the final group with the co-leaders.

Boutier had reason to think she was out of the tournament when she fell nine shots behind as the group was approaching the turn. She was playing fine. It's just that Salas was playing out of this world, and Korda was close to the same.

Salas began her round by holing that 45-foot putt across the green. After a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie on the par-5 second, she drained a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 3.

That was set up by another fairway metal. Korda was constantly some 35 yards beyond her off the tee, hitting short irons when Salas was hitting hybrids and fairway metals.

Salas, 31, brought a U.S. Open game -- fairways and greens, nothing fancy -- to the Women's PGA and it worked.

Salas took the lead for the first time with a 5-hybrid into 25 feet and another long birdie putt on the par-3 seventh, and she hit a 4-hybrid within 12 feet into No. 8, a hole that yielded only eight birdies the entire round.

"I didn't realize I shot 30 until I signed my scorecard," Salas said. "Obviously, it's fun when you play like that. I think it's good momentum going into tomorrow."

But after 45 holes without a bogey to start this major, Salas caught a tough lie on the edge of a fairway bunker left of the 10th green, the ball above her feet as she tried to find balance on either a slope or in the sand. She played short, hit a weak wedge and two-putted from 25 feet.

Korda caught her with a birdie on the 13th, and they both made pars coming in.

Nelly Korda of the U.S. reacts after a missed birdie attempt on the seventh hole, during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Lizette Salas of the US hits out of the green side bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand smiles as she walks off the course after finishing on the 18th hole, during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Giulia Molinaro of Italy studies her putt on the 18th hole, during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Nelly Korda of the U.S. tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Lizette Salas of the U.S. prepares to tee off on the sixth hole during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand lines up her putt on the 18th hole, during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Lizette Salas of the U.S., front, and Nelly Korda, also of the U.S., walk on the green at the 18th hole during the third round of play in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)