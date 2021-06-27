Legal pot shifting workplace policies

Recreational use of marijuana has been legal in Michigan for the past two years, prompting some employers to loosen their drug policies even as industrial giants like Detroit's automakers continue to bar workers from marijuana in the workplace.

Amid a tight labor market and recovering economy, Amazon.com Inc. earlier this month said it will no longer screen for marijuana use for jobs that aren't transportation related. And a local grocer, Busch's Fresh Food, says it hasn't drug tested in recent years -- recognition that private use is considered just that as long as it stays out of the workplace.

"Now it's essentially decriminalized in Michigan," said Wendy Block, vice president of business advocacy for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "That means people have access through retail settings, and therefore are more likely to try it or to be people that regularly use it similar to alcohol.

"Outside of heavy machinery and other situations where an employer can't afford to turn a blind eye to drug use or alcohol use or any other things," she said, "most employers, if they have the opportunity, are just taking advantage of whatever talent they can attract their way."

The delicate interplay between conflicting federal and state laws makes for a thorny legal and human resources thicket that some employers don't want to touch, despite glaring contradictions. Detroit's automakers, for example, have said they haven't changed their policies, meaning would-be plant workers who fail tests for marijuana would not be hired.

"Everyone had questions, what should they do," said attorney Deborah Brouwer, the co-managing partner of Nemeth Law P.C., a Detroit-based management-side labor and employment law firm. "They just roll with it now. Those policies are in place. They made the decision.

"'We're not making any exception for testing positive for marijuana and it's on our list, we have this policy and we're going to just go forward with it and enforce it the way we were if you tested positive for any other drugs.'"

Some say it's only a matter of time before more employers ease up on their policies, particularly in a tight labor market. Amazon is one large company changing its policy on drug testing. In Michigan, Amazon employs more than 13,500 people across its facilities, including its many automated warehouses.

"In the past, like many employers, we've disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use," Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Amazon management group Worldwide Consumer wrote in a blog post. "However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we've changed course.

"We will no longer include marijuana in our comprehensive drug screening program for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation and will instead treat it the same as alcohol use. We will continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident."

Todd Robinson, director of marketing for Ann Arbor-based Busch's Fresh Food market, said the company began to pull back on drug testing since the legalization of medical marijuana in Michigan in 2008. The company employs 1,700 people across 16 stores in Michigan.

"Now that it's a legalized substance we view it the same as we do alcohol," he said. "What you do on your own time is none of our business, but you can't let it impair your work. People who come to work who are impaired ... with alcohol or drug issues are going to be severely punished. Beyond that we don't check to see how many drinks you have on the weekend or how much do you smoke. We don't get into all of that. We make sure that people are coming to work sharp and without being under the influence of anything."