Name recognition should not be a problem for gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Dr. Christopher Michael Jones Jr. Dr. Chris Jones Jr. Dr. Jones. I've never met him, but I'm just gonna call him Chris. I also like CMJ.

Education and accomplishments are not so important in today's Arkansas politics, but count for something. Chris' stand out. They are Clintonesque and Obamaesque. They include Sunday School teacher, part-time minister and father of three daughters.

He should get the vote of everyone who prefers a really smart governor who is also a good family man with Arkansas roots and values, except where Arkansas values have been hijacked by the Trump cult. By election time, I think that will help him. Surely, our good conservative citizens will wake up and smell the sewage in time.

I hope our Democratic leaders will learn from Georgia what can be done in an all-out effort with a good candidate. GOPers trying to discourage minority voters should fire up everyone who cares about democracy and fair elections.

Voting rights, health care and Trump worship should be the only issues Chris needs.

The biggest question is how Chris will perform in the arena. Does he have the organizing skills, work ethic, charisma and political street smarts?

I hope well-qualified Democrats will challenge one or more of our McTrumps in Congress. A good woman or man could beat any of them once our good conservative citizens wake up to reality.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Discrediting badly

Conservatives and Fox News have been on a never-ending quest to completely discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci. The latest example of their goal was an article headline on the online Fox News site on June 24 which read: "Fauci resisted Trump directive to cancel virus research grant linked to Wuhan lab: Book," by Thomas Barrabi. The report states "Anthony Fauci resisted a White House directive in April of last year to cancel a research grant for a nonprofit linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology but 'reluctantly agreed' after he learned that then-President Donald Trump had explicitly ordered its cancellation, according to an exclusive excerpt from a book detailing the Trump administration's response to the covid-19 pandemic." The report inspired GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to inform "Hannity" watchers that Fauci will become a "liability to Democrats."

However, a reading of the book excerpt included in the article paints a completely different picture: "On the afternoon of April 24, NIH director Francis Collins and Fauci received notice that Trump wanted to formally announce in a 5 p.m. press conference that the grant had been terminated. Collins and Fauci told the White House and [the Department of Health and Human Services] that they were not sure the NIH actually had the authority to terminate a peer-reviewed grant in the middle of a budget cycle. The HHS general counsel told them to do it anyway and made clear it was a direct order from the president, implying that their jobs were on the line if they didn't comply. Fauci and Collins reluctantly agreed to cancel the grant."

The excerpt shows there was no resistance to Trump's directive, rather a questioning of whether the NIH had the authority to cancel the grant. It should be noted that, as NIH director, Francis Collins would be Dr. Fauci's supervisor and have the authority to fire him, yet his name was left off Fox's anti-Fauci headline. The HHS general counsel later found that the agency probably did not have the authority to terminate the grant, resulting in the NIH reinstating the grant but stopping its funding.

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier

Need to get involved

Have some of the people in Washington gone insane? I have never heard such ridiculous policies and programs being implemented that will affect everybody. Why does no one seem worried about this? The news media, Democrats, Republicans, those supposedly concerned, are not speaking out about the crisis in our country.

Slowly but surely, we are being reduced to a socialistic government.

How did professors, teachers and educators get to decide how we live our lives? I believe critical race theory and The 1619 Project are tools to divide us more. The intellects pushing this nonsense need to study more on the end results.

This lecturer Aruna Khilanani from Yale, a forensic psychiatrist and psychoanalyst teaching at the Child Study Center on "Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind," stated she would have no problem shooting white people. Parents need to get involved and stop these radical teachers now.

If we don't change the way we look at each other and stop the name-calling, America will no longer be the country immigrants want to come to. It will be a country everyone wants to leave.

CHARLIE COOP

Heber Springs

Brummett was right

My last letter was about John Brummett. I never in my life thought I would have something good to say about a column he's written, but kudos to him on his Joe Manchin column. He was right, every word, about Joe and the Democrat Party. It's a shame how ignorantly it has continued to move left from its moderate base.

PAM MONTGOMERY

Conway

Need time to mature

It's only common sense to support the SAFE Act. We should try to protect our youth from sex changes when they may just need time to mature before making an irreversible change.

JODY JORDAN

Benton

Our freedom won

In a week, the United States will celebrate 245 years of independence. What does that mean to you?

