Little Rock notebook

Library kids rules on drawing board

Central Arkansas Library System board members at a Thursday meeting discussed a potential change to the library's rules of conduct related to unsupervised children.

The proposed rule change would add a provision to say patrons must have finished the fifth grade to be at the library without a caregiver, and caregivers must be at least 16 years old.

The board accepted a motion to have board and staff members meet to study the issue further with an eye to potentially tweaking the proposed rule before the start of school.

A separate motion to accept other rules-of-conduct changes related to covid-19 protocols and the expulsion of patrons who violate the law while using library resources or facilities was accepted by the board.

City multiculture office takes break

The city of Little Rock's multicultural liaison office will be closed from Monday through July 9, according to a news release issued Friday.

Residents were encouraged to call 911 in case of an emergency and 311 to report non-emergency issues. For non-time-sensitive issues, residents can leave voicemails with the office at (501) 565-7233, according to the release.

The city did not provide a reason for the extended closure.

Bank recognized as Top of the Rock

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership has awarded its 2021 Top of the Rock award to Simmons Bank, according to a newsletter issued Wednesday.

The downtown group cited its partnerships with Simmons Bank to run a pandemic-safe Halloween event with the Little Rock Zoo called Shadows at Sixth and a follow-up lights event called Holidays on Main.

The Top of the Rock award is given annually in recognition of "an organization, business or person who has made a significant impact on downtown and contributed to its advancement," according to the newsletter.