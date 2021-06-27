LIVE! in NWA: Arkansauce At Gulley; Beer & Hymns Returns

The genre-hopping, four-piece string band -- and regional favorite -- Arkansauce bring their blend of bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk to the Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville July 1 as part of the 25th season of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. The free, family-friendly series welcomes lounge chairs, blankets and even four-legged furry friends. fayetteville-ar.gov.

BENTONVILLE

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. today, June 27, with a Songs of the '80s event benefiting NWACC Pride, at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

• Adam Collins, Matt Beach and Garrett Jones perform for Jazz at the Undercroft at 7 p.m. June 29 at Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. Free. digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. today, June 27; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 28; an Open Bluegrass Jam will begin at 6 p.m. July 1; and Marcia Brady performs at 9 p.m. July 2 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Odds will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today, June 27, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The Juice (duo) will perform at 4 p.m. today, June 27, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. facebook.com/kingfishbar.

• Nick Shoulders, Willi Carlisle, and Chris Acker will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 1; Jim Mills Band will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour July 2; Jukebox Confession performs at 9 p.m. July 2 with guests Church Street; and Day After Mourning, The Order of Elijah, and Fallen Grace perform at 8 p.m. July 3 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $12-$15 for Shoulders; $7 for Mills; $10 for Jukebox; and $10 for Mourning.

FORT SMITH

• Buckcherry will perform at 8 p.m. June 28 with guest Of Limbo at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $25-$35. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• The Irie Lions will perform at 8 p.m. July 2; and the Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. July 3 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Tori Miller + Liam St. John will perform at 6 p.m. July 2 at The Park House Kitchen, 201 W. University St. Free. 373-3731; facebook.com/TheParkHouseKitchenandBar.

SPRINGDALE

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers will perform at 7 p.m. July 2; and 412 West will perform on the outdoor patio and Michael Pianalto will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. July 3 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

LAMPE, MO.

• Country star Chris Young joins the 2021 season at the Black Oak Amphitheater, reopening its doors after nearly eight years. Young will perform at 7 p.m. July 1 with guests Tyler Farr and Payton Smith. 1728 W. Missouri H. Local group Shawn Campbell & The Band Rescue will kick off the evening when the courtyard opens at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30-$60. blackoakamp.com.

TICKETS

• The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas with Music Director Paul Haas reinstate the ensemble's annual Fireworks Spectacular tradition at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Rd in Rogers. Tickets are $3-$35; $5 for first responders with code THANKU at checkout. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

• Seattle grunge rock band Candlebox will visit Temple Live in Fort Smith at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $25 to $39 and went on sale to the public June 25. fortsmith.templelive.com.

• International superstar and Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Pitbull will make his debut at the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Sept. 8. Tickets range from $39.95 to $499.95 and went on sale to the public June 25. amptickets.com.

• Michigan rapper NF embarks on his first North American headline tour in two years and will bring his "Clouds Tour" to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 with opening act Michl. Tickets range from $29.50 to $69.50 and went on sale to the public June 25. amptickets.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.