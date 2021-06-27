Sections
Local notes: Writers' Colony awards fellowship

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jenee Fleenor, a native of Springdale, has been feted during a homecoming celebration. She'll wrap up her appearances tonight at Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert, featuring Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale. Fleenor, born Jenee Keener, became the first woman to win the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year award in 2019. She regularly tours with country music star Blake Shelton. (Courtesy photo)

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winner of the 2021 "Moondancer" fellowship. Kathleen McNamara was selected from more than 40 applications received from writers across the U.S. The fellowship was open to poets, fiction writers, playwrights, essayists, columnists, memoirists, and screenwriters who express their love of nature and concern for the environment through their writing. Her writing proposal and work sample were selected by the judges as rating highest for literary merit and likelihood of publication. McNamara will receive a two week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow.

The Writers' Colony is offering the "Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories: Writing About Mental Illness" fellowship to writers working on nonfiction focusing on managing mental illness. This personal story should offer insight, awareness, and hope. Writing can take the form of memoir, personal essay, profile, or biography. The fellowship winner receives a two week residency in a private writing suite including a gourmet dinner served five nights a week in our community dining room, the camaraderie of other professional writers when you want it, and a community kitchen stocked with the basics for other meals. Deadline is midnight Aug. 30.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Shane “Scooter” Christensen led his Montana Grizzlies to a Big Sky Conference regular-season title in 2000 and a Big Sky tournament title in 2002, which earned them a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was captain of the team his junior and senior years and racked up 431 assists over his career — a testament to the ball handling that makes him a perfect Harlem Globetrotter. The Globetrotters will be appearing through Aug. 8 at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. Information: silverdollarcity.com.
