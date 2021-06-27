Local notes: Writers' Colony awards fellowship

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winner of the 2021 "Moondancer" fellowship. Kathleen McNamara was selected from more than 40 applications received from writers across the U.S. The fellowship was open to poets, fiction writers, playwrights, essayists, columnists, memoirists, and screenwriters who express their love of nature and concern for the environment through their writing. Her writing proposal and work sample were selected by the judges as rating highest for literary merit and likelihood of publication. McNamara will receive a two week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow.

The Writers' Colony is offering the "Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories: Writing About Mental Illness" fellowship to writers working on nonfiction focusing on managing mental illness. This personal story should offer insight, awareness, and hope. Writing can take the form of memoir, personal essay, profile, or biography. The fellowship winner receives a two week residency in a private writing suite including a gourmet dinner served five nights a week in our community dining room, the camaraderie of other professional writers when you want it, and a community kitchen stocked with the basics for other meals. Deadline is midnight Aug. 30.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.