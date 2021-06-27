Magazine hails NLR art gallery

SOME GOOD WEATHER A North Little Rock art gallery is among 12 singled out in a June 16 New York Times Style Magazine article.

Good Weather, run by Haynes Riley and his sister, Erin, joins galleries in San Francisco, New Orleans, Miami, Detroit and other spots in a story headlined “12 Galleries That Aren’t in New York or Even Los Angeles” in the magazine’s 2021 Art Issue (arkansasonline.com/627papertrails/).

Reporter John Chiaverina writes that "there are plenty of interesting and important American art spaces that exist beyond the city and the seasonal playgrounds of the one percent."

Well, yeah.

Riley, an artist and curator who has taught in Minneapolis and Detroit, founded Good Weather in 2011, turning the garage of his older brother Zach's home in North Little Rock's Lakewood subdivision into a gallery.

Erin came onboard in 2015, and Good Weather expanded to Chicago in 2019, where their brother Hunter lives. The gallery has shown works by sculptor Pei-Hsuan Wang and Brooklyn-based artist Raque Ford. In September, Good Weather will be at Liste Art Fair Basel in Switzerland with Chinese gallery A Thousand Plateaus Art Space.

"It's sort of the premier alternative fair," Riley says. "We got into Liste in 2019. That was a stamp of approval."

And while they are building a collector base worldwide, they remain firmly entrenched in North Little Rock.

"I come from a large family, and my parents grew up in Lakewood, we lived in Lakewood," Riley says. "North Little Rock made a mark on me, I'm proud and happy to be from here. Being home in North Little Rock is a way to be around family, and a way to honor that relationship."

Good Weather's current project is "Layman," the first solo exhibit by Hunter Foster of Little Rock.

Foster's work -- thin pieces of dyed canvas wound around a painted core -- is displayed Saturdays from noon-3 p.m. through July 10 near Pavilion 8 on Funland Drive in North Little Rock's Burns Park in what was once part of a jail. Artforum.com calls the show a "must see."

PULITZER-WINNING PHOTOGS Two former Democrat-Gazette photographers are part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news earlier this month.

Alex Brandon and Mike Stewart were among the 10 Associated Press photographers across the U.S. who captured the emotion and drama of protests after the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Stewart, who works in Atlanta, started with the Arkansas Democrat in 1989 and left for the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Mo., in 1993. Brandon, the son of longtime High Profile editor Phyllis Brandon, is based in Washington, D.C. He started at the Democrat in August, 1983 and worked at the paper until moving to San Diego in 1989.

