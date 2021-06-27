Mets rally after deGrom's shutout streak ends

NEW YORK -- By the middle of his outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics that essentially made him a two-pitch pitcher.

"Jake is human, right?" New York Manager Luis Rojas said. "So, these things are going to happen."

A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season but the Mets rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday on Michael Conforto's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

DeGrom's bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton's RBI single in the second. R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012.

DeGrom allowed 3 hits in 6 innings, striking out 5 and walking 1 while throwing 88 pitches, his most since tossing 93 against Boston on April 28 in a 1-0 loss.

"I got really rotational probably from the fourth on," deGrom said. "That front side was flying open, kind of lost the feel for the fastball and the slider, but the changeup wasn't really there all day. So I had to try and battle and find a way to throw it.

"I was trying to fix it in the game, but I think me trying to fix it almost made it worse. I was fortunate enough to get out of there with only giving up two runs."

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner saw his ERA rise from 0.50 to 0.69, still the lowest by any pitcher through 13 starts since earned runs became a statistic in 1913.

DeGrom pitched with men on base in three of his six innings but was able to limit the damage. Even with the mechanics limiting him to sliders and fastballs, deGrom threw 18 pitches over 100 mph.

"He wasn't happy with how he threw the ball today, giving up two runs through six," Conforto said. "That's a pretty high bar he's set for himself and we've all set for him, but he really is that good. When he's on top of his game, he's that good.

"You might get one off of him but when he has his stuff, good luck and that's the kind of competitor that he is. He expects that level of play from himself."

DeGrom also got another hit. His single in the fifth was his 12th this year and raised his average to .414.

After Mets reliever Edwin Diaz (2-1) allowed the Phillies to take a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly by Maton in the ninth, the Mets came back.

The Phillies ended deGrom's scoreless streak in the top of the second.

Andrew McCutchen hit a single that deflected off deGrom's back and into center field, stole second and scored when Maton's single to right dropped in front of Conforto. It was the first run allowed by deGrom since giving up a home run to Colorado's Ryan McMahon in the second inning on May 25.

The Mets tied the game in the second on Jose Peraza's double.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1 Adam Wainwright struck out eight, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit home runs and St. Louis ended a five-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh.

REDS 4, BRAVES 1 Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading Cincinnati past Atlanta.

BREWERS 10, ROCKIES 4 Christian Yelich hit a two-run home run during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave Milwaukee a victory over Colorado.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2 Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping Miami beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk also connected and Toronto rolled past Baltimore.

RAYS 13, ANGELS 3 Shane McClanahan allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 6 effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles for its fourth consecutive win.

RANGERS 8, ROYALS 0 Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two home runs and Texas beat Kansas City, ending more than a month-long stretch without winning a series.

TIGERS 3-2, ASTROS 1-3 Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning and Houston rallied past Detroit to split a doubleheader. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros' 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth. With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitches later, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

New York Mets Michael Conforto celebrates with teammates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

New York Mets right fielder Billy McKinney (60) scores the game winning run against the Philadelphia Phillies, on a sacrifice fly by Mets fielder Michael Conforto during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)