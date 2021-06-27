Morris vaults onto Olympics team again

Sandi Morris is an Olympian again.

Morris, a former University of Arkansas NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the pole vault, on Saturday night made her second consecutive U.S. Olympic team.

Morris cleared 15 feet, 1 inch to take third in the pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. That was good enough to claim the last spot to compete at the Tokyo Olympics behind winner Katie Nageote (16-2 3/4) and Morgan LeLeux (15-5).

Olivia Gruver and Jenn Suhr also each cleared 15-1, but Morris finished third because she cleared 14-9 and 15-1 on her first attempts while Gruver and Suhr had misses at lower heights. Morris missed three attempts at 15-5.

Arkansas sophomore Nastjassa Campbell, who was second at the NCAA Championships earlier this month in Eugene, finished sixth at the Trials and cleared 14-9 before missing three attempts at 15-1. Megan Clark, a former Duke All-American who trains in Fayetteville with Morris, was 10th and also cleared 14-9 before missing all of her attempts at 15-1.

Razorbacks freshman Taylor Ewert, a distance runner, finished sixth in the 20-kilometer walk in 1:43.41 on Saturday.

Former Arkansas NCAA champion Taliyah Brooks, who lives and trains in Fayetteville, is second through the first four events of the heptathlon with 3,946 points.

Brooks ran 23.10 seconds in the 200 to lead the field and move from fifth to second in the points standings going into today's last three events.

Annie Kunz, a former Texas A&M standout, leads the heptathlon with 4,042 points -- 96 points ahead of Brooks. Kendell Williams, who competed at Georgia, is third with 3,924 points.

To open the heptathlon, Brooks won the 100 hurdles in 12.85 to take the lead. She went 6-0 1/2 in the high jump and tossed the shotput 41-4 1/2.

Today's heptathlon events will be the long jump, javelin and 800.

Arkansas sophomore Tre'Bien Gilbert ran a career-best 13.41 in the 110 hurdles to finish 11th in the semifinals and did not advance to the final.

Omar McLeod, a former NCAA champion for the Razorbacks and the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 110 hurdles, ran 13.04 Saturday night at the Jamaican Trials in Kingston for the top qualifying mark going into tonight's final.

Arkansas freshman Phillip Lemonious finished fourth at the Jamaican Trials in a career-best 13.21 to qualify for the final. His time ranks No. 2 on the UA career list behind the 12.97 McLeod ran in 2015.

Arkansas senior LaQuan Nairn won the long jump Saturday at the Bahamas Trials in Nassau with a leap of 26-1 1/2, but he still needs to meet the Olympic qualifying standard to compete in Tokyo.

The Olympic standard is 26-10, and Nairn's best is 26-9 1/4, the Bahamian national record he set earlier this year at a meet in Fayetteville.

Nairn will long jump on Monday at a meet in Nassau in an attempt to qualify for the Olympics.

Competing in today's long jump at the U.S. Trials are Arkansas native Jeff Henderson, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, and former Razorbacks NCAA champion Jarrion Lawson.