Motive elusive in knife attack that killed 3 women in store

WUERZBURG, Germany -- The suspect in a knife attack in southern Germany that left three women dead was ordered kept in custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, while authorities puzzled over a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine whether he was radicalized.

The attack started late Friday afternoon when a man walked into a store in Wuerzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, regional police chief Gerhard Kallert said.

He then grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed three women in the store, before continuing to attack people outside. Six people, most of them women, were seriously injured, and one remained in life-threatening condition Saturday.

Videos posted on social media showed people surrounding the attacker and trying to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali, was then shot in the leg by police and arrested.

On Saturday, he was taken before a judge, who ordered him held pending a possible indictment on suspicion of three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm, and a count of bodily harm.

The man arrived in Germany in May 2015 and was granted "subsidiary protection," a status that falls short of full asylum. He had been in Wuerzburg since 2019 and was living in a homeless shelter, according to officials.

Officials said he didn't have a criminal record, but there were two incidents earlier this year that resulted in him being sent briefly to a psychiatric hospital. In January, he got into an argument with residents and staff members at the shelter and brandished a kitchen knife, prosecutor Wolfgang Gruendler said.

He didn't attack or hurt anyone, but an investigation was opened, and he was temporarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital. That investigation is ongoing, and a psychiatric evaluation is still outstanding.

Earlier this month, there was an incident in which someone gave him a lift, and he didn't get out of the car. That again resulted in his admission to a psychiatric unit, but he was released after a day, prosecutors said. They said there had been no pattern of increasing problems.

Authorities also were looking at the possibility of the man having been radicalized as an Islamic extremist. Kallert said a store detective and police officers reported hearing the suspect say "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great." Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said "further cautious indications" in that direction emerged from his questioning, without elaborating. Material with "hate messages" also was found but has yet to be evaluated, police said.

As to whether the man was mentally ill or radicalized, "we don't know either one thing or the other for sure at the moment, but I just want to note that they don't rule each other out," Herrmann said. Authorities were examining a cellphone and other evidence.

The case was handed over to prosecutors in Munich, the state capital, but not to federal prosecutors, who in Germany deal with terror cases.

A fellow resident of the shelter who said he was among 10-12 people who tried to detain the suspect until police arrived Friday described the man as being "always alone, not talking to the other people." He added that "he was strange all the time."

"Thank God we people managed to scare him a little bit, distract him, he got tired, and thank God it didn't turn out even worse," the man, whose name was given only as Kadir A., told RTL television.

Flowers and candles were laid near the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

