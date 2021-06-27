Washington news in brief

Navigable-waters

rules fix opposed

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation expressed opposition last week on the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to overhaul the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

Under federal law, the EPA is empowered to safeguard "navigable waters," which encompass "the waters of the United States, including the territorial seas."

The rule, published in April 2020, clarified which waters qualified.

The measure, finalized last year, should be kept in place, delegation members argued in a letter to EPA administrator Michael S. Regan and Jaime A. Pinkham, the acting assistant secretary of the army for civil works.

"The NWPR preserves our waterways while giving producers and landowners the clarity they need to farm and build without burdensome regulations and government overreach," they wrote.

"Arkansans are good stewards of the land and should make their own decisions about their own property -- as they have for generations -- without the EPA looking over their shoulders," the letter stated.

Federal spending

worries Womack

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., criticized proposed increases in federal government spending, telling colleagues Thursday that the growth can't continue.

The lawmaker from Rogers made the comments to members of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government as they considered spending levels for fiscal 2022.

Womack, the subcommittee's ranking member, said the spending "is not justified and ignores our unsustainable fiscal trajectory."

Noting the recent rise in inflation as well as in government spending, Womack said, "I'm greatly concerned these realities will hinder the recovery and burden future generations of Americans."

In 2018, Womack served as co-chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, helping to craft recommendations for overhauling the budget process.

The bipartisan proposal died in the committee after four of its Democratic members voted "present" instead of "yes," a move that prevented the package from receiving enough votes to be adopted and forwarded to the House and Senate.

Boozman adds 3

Arkansans to staff

U.S. Sen. John Boozman has added three more Arkansans to his Capitol Hill staff.

Cody Garner of Batesville is now a staff assistant.

A 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Garner previously was an intern for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack.

Mary Catherine Hancock of Hot Springs is also a new staff assistant.

A graduate of Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, Hancock graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2021.

She previously interned for Cotton and for U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

Lauren Holly of Bentonville is serving as Boozman's deputy scheduler and assistant to the chief of staff.

Holly graduated in 2020 from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

