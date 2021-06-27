Nicaraguan's crackdown targeting political rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has arrested another child of former leader Violeta Chamorro, the woman who once defeated him for the presidency, in the run-up to elections this year.

Former lawmaker Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios was arrested late Friday, accused of acts against "the sovereignty and independence" of Nicaragua, according to authorities.

He is the brother of presidential aspirant Cristiana Chamorro, who has been under house arrest since June 2, and journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who recently announced he had left the country to avoid arrest.

The siblings are children of Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Cardenal, whose 1978 assassination made him a martyr of the struggle against dictator Anastasio Somoza, who was overthrown by the Sandinista forces led by Ortega in 1979.

Chamorro Cardenal's widow Violeta, who is now 90, went on to defeat Ortega in elections in 1990 and served until 1997.

Ortega, now 75, was elected back into the presidency in 2006 and is seeking his fourth term.

The arrest of Chamorro Barrios means at least 21 people linked to the opposition have been arrested in the past four weeks, accused of crimes ranging from terrorism to money laundering to treason.

They include five potential candidates in the Nov. 7 presidential election, two former deputy foreign ministers, two former Sandinista guerrilla chiefs, a banker, a businessman and several leaders of opposition groups.

A police statement said Chamorro Barrios is suspected of "proposing and promoting economic, commercial and financial blockades against the country and its institutions."

Carlos Fernando Chamorro said on Twitter that police "kidnapped" his brother and is working "to fabricate alleged crimes ... against citizens who demand free elections."

Chamorro Barrios is part of the Citizens for Liberty opposition group that has registered to participate in the November elections. Two of the other detainees were contending for its presidential nomination.

On Thursday, relatives of 16 Nicaraguan opposition figures held a news conference to demand the government let them see their loved ones.

The families said at a virtual news conference that they believe most if not all of the prisoners are in the infamous El Chipote prison in Managua, where many were taken after being detained for participating in street protests against the government in 2018.

SNEAKING AWAY

The stream of high-profile opposition leaders, journalists and members of civil society fleeing Nicaragua has surged, as Ortega's regime wages the most alarming political crackdown in the country's recent history.

In the past week alone, several of the most influential critics of the regime sneaked out of the country -- certain they would be detained if they remained. Journalists for mainstream publications were stripped of their passports, but decided to leave anyway. Even some of Ortega's former top Sandinista comrades are seeking refuge abroad.

"They are imposing a state of fear in the country to immobilize the whole country and eliminate political competition for the coming election," said Carlos Chamorro, publisher of the prominent digital newspaper Confidencial, who fled this month.

Journalists have come under near-constant threat in recent weeks. Veteran journalist Miguel Mendoza was detained June 21, when police broke into his home.

The day before that, police arrested Miguel Mora, former director of 100% Noticias. He had stepped down from his role to run for president.

Julio Lopez, another prominent journalist, was stripped of his passport last week. He decided to seek refuge in Costa Rica.

"Exile was the last alternative to preserve my life and freedom. That moment has come," he wrote in a blog post after crossing the border. "Making this decision has been distressing; I have done it for the tranquility of my family, although I know that sadness overwhelms them."

Sergio Marin, host of a Nicaraguan political show called "Mesa Redonda," or Roundtable, fled to Costa Rica on Monday, after his sources warned him that the regime was trying to find him, accusing him of being a member of the opposition.

"Journalists who are not on [Ortega's] side, who are not pro-government members, to [Ortega] we are considered coup plotters, bought by funds from the United States government," Marin said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Kevin Sieff, Claire Parker and Gabriela Martinez of The Washington Post.

A man watches a televised national address by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, at his home in Managua, Nicaragua, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Antonia Urrejola says that Nicaragua has entered a new phase of repression with at least 20 opposition figures arrested in recent weeks and "constant human rights violations." (AP Photo/Miguel Andres)