No threat intended on deal, Biden says

WASHINGTON -- Aiming to preserve a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, President Joe Biden endorsed it "without hesitation" Saturday, walking back from a threat to veto it if Congress also didn't pass an even larger package to expand the social safety net.

Biden said he didn't mean to suggest in earlier remarks that he would veto the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill unless Congress also passed a $4 trillion package that he and fellow Democrats aim to approve along party lines.

Speaking on Thursday moments after fulfilling his hopes of reaching a bipartisan accord, Biden appeared to put the deal in jeopardy with his comment that the infrastructure bill would have to move along with the larger bill.

Though Biden had been clear that he would pursue the new spending for child care, Medicare and other investments, Republicans balked at the president's notion that he would not sign one without the other. "If this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it," Biden said then of the infrastructure bill. "It's in tandem."

By Saturday, Biden was seeking to clarify those comments, after top negotiators Steve Ricchetti and Louisa Terrell worked to assure senators that Biden remained enthusiastic about the deal.

"My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent," Biden said in a statement.

"I intend to pursue the passage of that plan, which Democrats and Republicans agreed to on Thursday, with vigor," Biden added. "It would be good for the economy, good for our country, good for our people. I fully stand behind it without reservation or hesitation."

Biden's earlier remarks had drawn sharp criticism from some Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who tweeted Friday, "No deal by extortion!" Others felt "blindsided" by what they said was a shift in their understanding of his position.

Tensions appeared to calm afterward, when senators from the group of negotiators convened a conference call, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

"My hope is that we'll still get this done," said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator, in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. "Our infrastructure is in bad shape."

Biden was set to travel Tuesday to Wisconsin for the first stop on a nationwide tour to promote the infrastructure package, the White House said.

The sudden swings point to the difficult path ahead for what promises to be a long process of turning Biden's nearly $4 trillion worth of infrastructure proposals into law.

The two measures were always expected to move together through Congress: the bipartisan plan and a second bill that would advance under special rules allowing for passage solely with majority-Democratic votes. Biden reiterated that was his plan Saturday, but said he was not conditioning one on the other.

"So to be clear," his statement said, "our bipartisan agreement does not preclude Republicans from attempting to defeat my Families Plan; likewise, they should have no objections to my devoted efforts to pass that Families Plan and other proposals in tandem."

Before his clarification Saturday, not all senators were swayed by the White House outreach, which took place after a tumultuous month of on-again, off-again negotiations over Biden's top legislative priority.

The Democrats' two-track strategy has been to consider both the bipartisan deal and their own more sweeping priorities side by side, as a way to assure liberals the smaller deal won't be the only one.

A bipartisan accord has been important for the White House as it tries to show centrist Democrats and others that it is working with Republicans before Biden tries to push the broader package through Congress.

Ten Republican senators would be needed to pass the bipartisan accord in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most bills.

While the senators in the bipartisan group are among some of the more independent-minded lawmakers, known for bucking their party's leadership, it appears criticism of Biden's approach by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky could peel away GOP support.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is proposing to boost U.S. affordable housing by 2 million units over the next decade by expanding a key tax credit as part of Biden's agenda on jobs and the economy.

The Affordable Housing Improvement Act of 2021, spearheaded by Reps. Suzan DelBene and Jackie Walorski, would permanently increase tax-credit allocations to states, allow states to fund more projects by easing bond-funding requirements and expand subsidies for underserved communities.

Supporters say the measures could significantly reduce a U.S. housing deficit that has grown to nearly 4 million units, according to Freddie Mac. While the plan shares many of the goals of Biden's infrastructure proposal, which seeks 2 million new housing units over the next eight years, it uses different tactics.

DelBene, a Democrat from Washington, and Walorski, an Indiana Republican, want to make their bill the leading proposal as Congress weighs housing legislation beyond the confines of the infrastructure deal struck Thursday.

"We look forward to working with the administration to get that in the package," DelBene said in an interview last week.

As part of his American Jobs Plan, Biden has called for $318 billion in spending on housing, including $105 billion in tax credits.

In contrast to the administration's broad approach, the lawmakers' proposal focuses on the low-income housing tax credit, which has supported 90% of federally funded affordable housing since its creation in 1986.

Its track record as a public-private partnership, a congressional aide said, makes the tax incentive the best available vehicle to rapidly expand affordable housing. A previous version of the bill drew broad bipartisan support in the last Congress.

The biggest hoped-for boost would allow states to ramp up development by halving the share of costs that must be financed by private-activity bonds. Those bonds, which are used primarily for affordable housing, are oversubscribed in more than a dozen states, said Michael Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac & Co.

The bond market has become hypercompetitive in places such as California, he said, where demand is outpacing supply for the second year in a row.

The bill also would expand the pool of money available for financing affordable housing by making permanent a 12.5% increase in tax-credit allocations to states approved in 2018, with a 50% increase on that number phased in over the next two years.

That's an accelerated timeline compared with a 2019 version of the legislation, which phased in the increase over five years -- a reflection of overlapping housing crises that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, the aide said.

Other provisions lawmakers want to work into the infrastructure deal include barring state agencies from letting local contributions or political support have an influence on project selection, DelBene said.

That measure aims to counteract local opposition, often known as NIMBYism -- for not-in-my-backyard sentiment -- that often stalls affordable-housing development. The bill would increase the size of subsidies available to projects for rural, tribal and extremely low-income renters, making more developments feasible in areas that often struggle to break ground on new projects.

Those boosts could be helpful in underserved markets, though they're only part of a range of programs that have been underfunded historically, said Corianne Payton Scally, a researcher at the Urban Institute.

Biden's American Jobs Plan would boost funding for some of those programs, including investment in rural areas and public housing. His initial plan also envisaged a new tax credit focused on homeownership and a $55 billion increase in the credit for low-income housing.

The tax credit "definitely deserves attention and is certainly a large part of the solution," Scally said. "But I think it would be detrimental to not acknowledge that we do have a continuum of programs for a reason. They serve different purposes and they often work together to enable access to the families that need them the most."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville, Josh Boak, Kevin Freking and Dan Sewell of The Associated Press; and by MacKenzie Hawkins of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. A bipartisan group of lawmakers have negotiated a plan to pay for an estimated $1 trillion compromise plan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finishes a cable news interview before the start of a two-week recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Earlier, President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)