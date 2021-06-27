GOLF

Stricker remains in front

Three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday. By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone. Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round. Stricker is at 7-under 203. Kelly shot a 68. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 70 and was another shot behind at 2-under 208. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 73 for the second day in a row and is at 11-over 221 after three days. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 79 on Saturday and is at 23-over 233.

Two share Travelers lead

Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor-league tour regular at 10-under par. Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under -- two strokes ahead of Jason Day and three in front of Watson -- heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie. Watson birdied No. 17 to move to 10 under and then missed a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Day, the overnight leader, putted past the hole from 22 feet for a bogey to finish at 70 and 9 under, tied for third place with Cameron Smith (66) and Russell Henley (68).

Moore in contention in Maine

Chad Ramey holds a one-shot lead after three rounds in the Korn Ferry Tour's Maine Open in Falmouth, Maine. Ramey shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday at the Falmouth Country Club to stand at 13-under 200. Ben Kohles, Brady Schnell and Jim Knous are all at 12-under 201 heading into today's final round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore put himself into contention with a 6-under 65 on Saturday. Moore is tied with two others for fourth place at 11-under 202. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) fired a 5-under 66 on Saturday and is tied for ninth at 9-under 204. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 2-under 69 on Saturday and is at 4-under 209.

TRACK & FIELD

Price sets hammer record

DeAnna Price bested her own American record in the hammer throw and secured a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for Tokyo. Price set the record at 263 feet, 6 inches. She became the first American woman with a throw over 80 meters (80.31) and just the seventh overall to throw that far. She beat her own American record twice during the Olympic track and field trials on a steamy Saturday at Oregon's Hayward Field. ... Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat. Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds. Karissa Schweizer was second. She's now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third. ... Maggie Malone set a meet record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches to win the javelin. It will be her second Olympics. She was on the 2016 team and finished 25th in the event. Kara Winger made her fourth Olympics team with a throw of 201-8.

GYMNASTICS

Malone first at Trials

Brody Malone, 20, locked down a spot on the U.S. Olympic men's gymnastics team on Saturday, earning an automatic berth on the five-man team by capturing the Olympic Trials title in St. Louis with a two-day all-around total of 171.600. The victory, on top of the NCAA crown the Stanford junior won in April and the national title he won earlier this month, cemented Malone's status as the leader of the men's program heading to Japan. Yul Moldauer, the 2017 national champion and a three-time world championship team member, is heading to Tokyo next month too after finishing runner-up to Malone while also ranking in the top three on four events. Sam Mikulak, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder were named to the team by the selection committee.

CYCLING

Crashes mar Tour's return

The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday. The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan that took down a large part of the peloton but he remained on his bike. He surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews. Last year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, took third. The first big spill was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream. The second pileup involved dozens of competitors -- including four-time Tour champion Chris Froome -- riding at full speed near the finish.

SOCCER

Italy moves on

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina both scored in extra time Saturday to give Italy a 2-1 victory over Austria and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola's high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net in the fifth minute of extra time. Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 115th minute. With the win at Euro 2020, Italy set national team records with its 12th consecutive victory and 31st consecutive match unbeaten. ... Kasper Dolberg scored two goals in his old stadium to help Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam and give the team a spot in the quarterfinals exactly two weeks after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the team's opening match. Both Eriksen and Dolberg played for Ajax, the team that plays its home matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

BASEBALL

Braves' Soroka out for season

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon. The Braves said Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, where he was continuing his rehabilitation while the team is at Cincinnati. Soroka now faces his third surgery on the Achilles.