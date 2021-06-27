Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission reported one well completion and three well recompletions in the week ending June 18. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

SEBASTIAN -- Oxley Energy LLC of Houston for Hamilton No. 7-12, 24-hr. prod. 3407 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,700 ft., perf. 3,663-4,748 OA ft. Loc. 1,985 ft. FNL & 1,728 ft. FEL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Completed May 26.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

FRANKLIN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Ballard B No. 2C, 24-hr. prod. not available in Orr Form. of Peter Pender Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,570 ft., perf. 7,820-7,833 ft. Loc. 2,000 ft. FNL & 800 ft. FEL of Sec. 2-7N-28W. Workover done May 14.

LOGAN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Senior No. 1C, 24-hr. prod. not available in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,645 ft., perf. 2,983-3,094 ft. Loc. 990 ft. FSL & 1,650 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-6N-27W. Workover done June 7.

SEBASTIAN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Martin No. 2-29T, 24-hr. prod. not available in Hale Form. of Cecil Fld. Drilled to TD: 4,673 ft., perf. 4,395-4,503 OA ft. Loc. 1,900 ft. FSL & 280 ft. FEL of Sec. 29-9N-29W. Recompletion done June 11.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.