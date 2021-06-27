OTHERS SAY: Not enough, but it's a start

After weeks of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate finally found a way to agree on a $579 billion increase in badly needed infrastructure spending: Stick almost exclusively to traditional road, bridge and rail projects, and find a bogus way to pay for them.

By all means, Congress should set aside its debilitating polarization to reduce the massive backlog of repairs and improvements to transportation, water and electrical systems in this country. In fact, it would be a good thing if lawmakers could come together on a plan to do anything significant, if for no other reason than to show that Congress can still function. Sometimes.

What's missing, though, are the major investments Biden proposed in research and innovation, particularly in hastening the development of clean-energy facilities and training people for clean-energy jobs. There are nods to the damage already caused by climate change, but we need more than small gestures at this point--we need transformative ones.