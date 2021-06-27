Out of destruction comes new learning environment in Decatur

DECATUR -- Work continues on the Decatur High School renovation project which began with phase one, the new middle and high school cafeteria, and now is progressing into phase two, the renovation itself.

Decatur School Board members had a chance to see firsthand the work that is currently underway on the north side of high school on June 10. The board also toured the new cafeteria, which is 95% finished and will be ready to serve its first meal on Aug. 18 when the 2021-22 school year begins.

Late in 2020, work began on the new cafeteria which will service both the middle and high schools. This project is almost finished with only new electrical, floor tile and paint left to complete. The new kitchen is ready for the 2021-22 school year with a few new appliances like a larger dishwasher, while some of the cookstoves, ovens and serving lines were moved over from the old cafeteria and kitchen.

While work on phase one is nearing completion, phase two is in full swing with the old cafeteria and kitchen, administrative offices and classrooms in the north end of the high school undergoing a complete makeover.

Almost all interior walls in the old cafeteria have been removed except the stage area. The ceiling was also removed, which revealed a big problem. The old metal roof was riddled with holes which caused leaks within the ceiling area. Fortunately, a new roof will be in place by the end of July. Once this area is completed, the Decatur High School band, under the direction of Jesse Owens, will have a new place to practice with plenty of room for the band to expand and grow in the future.

The kitchen, which once heralded the sounds of clinking pots, pans and silverware, will soon house music of a different variety. The structure was completely stripped down to the outside walls. For the first time in more than several decades, the Decatur High School choir will have a home of its own, no longer having to share with the band. One of the design features of these two rooms is the access to a new concert facility, the new cafeteria which has a portable stage that can be easily set up for concerts and any other types of programs.

Most of the old administration offices on the northeast corner of the school have all of the interior cinder block walls stripped out and replaced with galvanized steel studs, giving the buildings more durability. They soon will be ready for drywall materials.

The six classrooms on the northwest side have also been gutted, with the two that opened out onto the covered walkway being stripped all the way to the red clay foundation material. This will soon be filled in with a new concrete slab and all the classrooms and offices will be finished and ready for occupancy by the end of the summer.

The entire renovation project is expected to be complete sometime in 2022. Once complete, the 50-year-old structure will boast a more modern look similar to that of Northside Elementary. More updates will come as the work progresses.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS The old cafeteria at Decatur High School is completely gutted, leaving the old stage, outside walls and roof. Once the project is complete, the cafeteria will serve its new role as the Decatur High School band room which is nearly double the size of the current facility.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A former classroom that occupies the northern side of the high school building is completely stripped down to the red clay foundation and a new trench June 10. The trench was needed to replace aging water and sewer lines in the 50 year old structure.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Decatur school board members look over the nearly complete Decatur High School cafeteria June 10. Only a few electrical issues, painting, and tiling work are left to finish. The project will be ready to receive its first students on the opening day of classes on August 18.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS The preparation area including stoves and ovens is ready for action as the new kitchen at Decatur High School is nearly complete June 10. Most all of this equipment was removed from the old kitchen and will continue service in the new facility beginning Aug. 18.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS The area where high school students once walked between classes is now bustling with heavy equipment as work continues on phase two of the Decatur High School renovation project June 16. Most of the classrooms, administrative offices and the cafeteria have been gutted to a hallow box and replaced with metal building materials.