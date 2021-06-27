Pacific Northwest sweats as wicked heat moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Government officials, wildlife managers and utility workers across the Pacific Northwest were trying to keep people and animals safe as a historic heat wave scorched the region Saturday.

The heat was expected to break all-time records in cities and towns from eastern Washington to Portland to southern Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal. It's a dangerous forecast for a region accustomed to mild weather, and where many people don't have air conditioning.

Unusually hot weather was expected to extend into this week for much of the region.

The hot weather had berry farmers scrambling to pick crops before they rot on the vine and fisheries managers working to keep endangered sockeye salmon safe from too-warm river water. Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans; some hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics; cities opened cooling centers; baseball teams canceled or moved up weekend games; and utilities girded for possible power failures.

In western Washington, morning conditions felt warmer than they were because of a higher-than-normal dew point, the National Weather Service in Seattle wrote on Twitter.

Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend, and in Portland, Ore., forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 by today, breaking the record of 107 set in 1981.

Seattle has hit 100 only three times in recorded history, the National Weather Service said, and there was a chance it could eclipse the record of 103 on Monday.

"If you're keeping a written list of the records that will fall, you might need a few pages by early next week," the weather service tweeted Friday as it announced that the city already had tied a record for the highest morning-low temperature.

James Bryant, a Seattle resident, picked up an air conditioner in anticipation of the extreme heat. Most homes in the Northwest's largest city don't have air conditioning.

"My house is already hot, and so with the added heat over the next few days -- I've got kids, I got to make sure they don't get too hot as well," Bryant said. "It seems to be a trend ... So I'm not sure what's driving it, but it's not fun, that's for sure."

Columbia Basin fisheries managers are worried about how the heat wave will affect endangered Snake River sockeye and other species of protected salmon.

State, tribal and federal officials are trying to mitigate rising water temperatures in the lower Snake River, the Lewiston Tribune reported, in part by releasing 42-degree water from Idaho's Dworshak Reservoir. They began releasing the water last week, hoping to keep the water temperature at the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River at or below 68. Officials fear a repeat of 2015, when water temperatures in Columbia and Snake river reservoirs reached lethal levels for sockeye salmon.

In eastern Washington, berry farmer Jason Morrell said the sun was rapidly drying out his strawberries, leaving them at risk of rotting if they aren't picked fast. Morrell, the owner of Walters' Fruit Ranch near Spokane, told KREM-TV that normally farmers have about three weeks to get their strawberry crops picked. With Spokane expected to reach 109 degrees Monday, he expects to have just a few days to get the job done.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifted pandemic capacity restrictions on publicly owned or operated and nonprofit cooling centers in light of the heat. Capacity had been limited to 50% until the state fully reopens Wednesday. And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown suspended capacity limits for movie theaters and shopping malls -- places with air conditioning -- as well as swimming pools ahead of a statewide reopening Wednesday.

A family orders ice cream at a food truck on Friday, June, 25, 2021, in the Sellwood neighborhood of Portland, Ore. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

Grant Holloway wins the first heat in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A chalk drawing on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood in Southeast Portland, Ore., Friday, June 25, 2021, represents a funny take on how hot the temperature is supposed to be during the weekend. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

Sarah O'Sell transports her new air conditioning unit to her nearby apartment on a dolly in Seattle on Friday, June 25, 2021. O'Sell snagged one of the few AC units available at the Junction True Value Hardware as Pacific Northwest residents brace for an unprecedented heat wave that has temperatures forecasted in triple-digits. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Thea DeBroux , left to right, Matthew Ryan, Anna Matsumoto and Maia Buswell enjoy the water at Lake Union Park, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)

Heat waves distort a street scene in the Sodo neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday., June 23, 2021. It's been an unseasonably hot June in the Seattle area, and warmer temperatures are on the way, forecast to last into next week. (Amanda Snyder/The Seattle Times via AP)