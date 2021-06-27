Patents awarded to Arkansans

June 22, 2021

Patent 11,040,680 B2. Uniform Deceleration Unit Crash Box. Issued to Henry L. Renegar of Fayetteville. Assigned to Tesseract Structural Innovations Inc. of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,042,896 B1. Content Influencer Scoring System and Related Methods. Issued to Brent Snyder of Rogers and Irving Turner of Bentonville. Assigned to Inmar Clearing Inc. of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Patent 11,043,760 B2. Push-On Coaxial Connector. Issued to Robert J. Chastain of Maumelle and Charles Darwin Davidson Jr. of Little Rock. Assigned to PerfectVision Manufacturing Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent 11,044,518 B2. Video Access Master Platform. Issued to Ryan May of Maumelle and Jonathan Levesque of Marietta, Ga. Assigned to AT&T Mobility II LLC of Atlanta.

Patent D922,825 S. Taco Holder. Issued to Hugh Mills Jarratt of Fayetteville.

Patent D922,934 S. Automobile Console Attachment. Issued to Kenneth Sanders of Rogers.