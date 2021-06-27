PT REPORT: Tobol emerges as top hitter

SPRINGDALE -- The Perfect Timing Collegiate Baseball League has been a much-needed outlet for Vance Tobol during long stretches of inactivity.

Tobol played in the league last year after his senior season at Rogers Heritage High School was limited to only seven games because of the covid-19 outbreak. He was idle again when he spent his freshman year at Central Missouri State as a redshirt. But Tobol is active again and he's hitting nearly .500 for PT Blue in the collegiate baseball league at Tyson Park in Springdale.

The center fielder had another big day on Tuesday when he went 2 for 2 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 9-5 victory over Tulsa-based Sandlot Grey.

"I struggled a bit at first when I was getting out in front of the ball," said Tobol, who has two home runs. "But I've focused on getting deeper into the count and going up the middle or the other way with the ball."

Tobol hopes to use a productive summer in Springdale as a springboard toward playing time next season at Central Missouri State, which reached the finals of the Division II College World Series in Cary, N.C. As a redshirt, Tobol suited up for home games but did not get to travel on road games for the Mules, who finished 39-13 for the season. That'll likely change in 2022 when Tobol is expected to see plenty of action in the outfield and on the base paths for Central Missouri.

"Vance is tremendously talented hitter and athlete," Central Missouri coach Kyle Crookes said. "He possesses the tools to run, throw, hit and hit for some power. We fully expect him to be a major contributor to our team in the upcoming year. We are very excited for his future here as he continues to grow into his abilities."

Overcoming the odds

Brian Beers is headed this fall to Missouri Southern, where Rob Smith became a star receiver in the NFL after signing with Denver as a free agent.

Beers should be able to relate to Smith, a long shot who was a quarterback in high school in Texarkana. Beers did not play baseball beyond the junior high level at Fayetteville High School. Yet, he's beginning to cobble a baseball career together for himself after stops at Connors State in Oklahoma, where he redshirted, and Allen County Community College in Kansas, where he was 3-0 with 1 save and a 5.96 ERA in 14 appearances.

"All I wanted was an opportunity," said Beers, a 6-foot-3 right-hander who has been limited for PT Gray after having his appendix removed.

Beers began to transform himself physically and mentally while he was still in high school at Fayetteville. He learned to love the weight room and a post on his Twitter Page "The work you put in when no one is looking is what shows when everyone is looking" continues to inspire him every day.

"I knew I had to grow a lot," Beers said. "I went from 165 pounds to 195 pounds while lifting six times a week and eating 4,000 calories per day for years. I wanted to stay as consistent as I could."

The hard work and self-reflection paid off when Beers signed with Missouri Southern in May. He'll have two years left to play for the Eagles, a Division II program located in Joplin, Mo.

"It all worked out last (season) where it hasn't in the past," Beers said.

Recovery mode

Parker Charlton didn't hesitate or ask questions when told minutes before a game Tuesday he was playing second base instead of his customary position in the outfield.

Just being on the field is good enough for Charlton, who suffered an injury to his leg and missed the season at Crowder Community College in Neosho, Mo.

"It happened during an intrasquad game during the fall," said Charlton, who graduated from Bentonville High School in 2019. "I slid and heard a pop. I was hoping at first it was just a sprain but I eventually had to have surgery and was down for about five months. I'm really out here just trying to rebuild my quad and get my swing back. Right now, I'd say I'm about 85 percent (recovered) than where I was at."

Charlton received an opportunity at Crowder after coaches for the Roughriders noticed his play during a Showcase Tournament before his senior year at Bentonville. He's hoping to make an impact at Crowder in 2022 before continuing his career in baseball at a four-year school.

"I'll be willing to play anywhere," Charlton said. "I love baseball."