Radio host delivers meals, smiles

Radio host Roger Scott started volunteering for CareLink's Meals on Wheels program in Central Arkansas two years ago because he couldn't say no to his daughter.

"I've got three children and I can't say no to any of them, especially my daughter," Scott says of Meredith Hale, the director of development and marketing at CareLink.

It didn't take Scott long to realize he was getting more out of volunteering than the time he was giving, making friends and hearing stories from the people on his route.

"Now I do it for selfish reasons because it does make me feel good and it does make me feel like I am contributing and doing a little bitty small part," says Scott, who is co-host of the "Show With No Name" on radio station KABZ 103.7, the Buzz.

Scott began delivering meals to retirees in March 2019. Everything shut down by March 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. He returned to delivering meals in April but his route was changed so he is now getting to know his new clients. The Central Arkansas Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver food to older homebound people in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Maumelle.

He has stories to tell about many of the people on his route. One man had spent more than 30 years in the music industry and worked with greats like Elton John and B.B. King.

"He had some fascinating stories and I may have wore him out a time or two," Scott says.

Then there was a man who complained about the food Scott delivered on his first day back on the route this year. Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels delivered hot meals to senior citizens daily. Currently, the organization is delivering a week's worth of frozen meals one day a week.

"I left there that day and I said to myself 'You know what? He and I are going to become friends.'"

After a couple of weeks, the man asked Scott about his job in radio and mentioned that his son listens to the "Show With No Name."

"So I told him a little bit about my job. And I said 'Have a great rest of your day and if you need anything, you let me know.' He said, 'I sure will. Thank you so much.' And as I walked away I could hear him yell out, 'Thank you so much.' That does my heart good," Scott says.

Nationally, 221 million meals are delivered through Meals on Wheels to 2.4 million senior citizens each year. In Arkansas, those numbers break down to 3.2 million meals served to 34,000 people.

The cost of each meal is about $10. For more than 50 years, the Older Americans Act has been the primary piece of federal legislation supporting the social and nutritional needs of adults age 60 and older. The OAA funds 39% of the cost of the meals plus safety checks of the recipients.

The rest of the money comes from state and local sources, private donations from foundations, corporations, individuals and federal block grants.

Before the coronavirus shut down almost everything, Meals on Wheels in Central Arkansas delivered about 900 hot meals daily as well as 200-300 frozen meals delivered each day. Currently, the agency is delivering about 1,100 frozen meals daily.

To qualify, a person must be 60 years or older, homebound and unable to prepare meals for themselves. (During covid, the rules were eased to include some people who were afraid to go into grocery stores.)

Meals on Wheels in Central Arkansas had about 200 volunteers before the covid-19 pandemic. Hale is unsure how many of those volunteers will return to their routes now that restrictions have eased but anticipates between 130 to 150 will be back.

To fill in the gap, some Meals on Wheels staff drivers are making food deliveries. Those drivers normally would be driving people to senior centers and doctor appointments.

"We are really excited to have our volunteers back because we miss them but we also know the more volunteers we have, the more our [staff] drivers can get people to their doctor appointments and to the grocery store and things like that," Hale says.

And the more volunteers the better, she says. "We are always, always seeking volunteers."

Volunteers are asked to be available for at least one hour a week. Scott makes his weekly deliveries on Tuesdays.

"Everyone knows don't schedule me to do anything on Tuesday until after lunch because that's when I am doing Meals on Wheels," Scott says of his cohorts at the Buzz. "Come hell or high water, that's what I'm going to be doing."

He says he looks forward to Tuesdays, calling the day "the highlight of my week."

"I look forward to seeing these people and I wish and I hope I am bringing a smile to their face and maybe a little bit of joy," Scott says. "They are not just faces in the crowd. They are actually a part of my life and I hope I am a positive one in theirs."

To become a Meals on Wheels volunteer, go to carelink.org/ volunteer-application.