Razorbacks' best seasons

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kevin Kopps' spectacular 2021 season inspired a study by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of the best individual seasons in University of Arkansas history.

Kopps allowed 9 earned runs in 89 2/3 innings spanning 33 appearances for a nation's best ERA of 0.90. The 24-year-old right-hander from Sugar Land, Texas, also led the NCAA with a 0.76 WHIP based on 50 hits and 18 walks allowed.

Kopps struck out 131 batters to average 13.15 strikeouts per nine innings, a rate that ranked 15th in the country. The sixth-year senior credited his workout routine, dietary discipline and beet juice for improving his stamina and bounce-back ability.

He has already earned college player of the year honors by winning the Dick Howser Trophy and from various other outlets, and he's a favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award given in July to the best amateur baseball player.

In Saturday's edition, the Democrat-Gazette presented 10 remarkable Razorback seasons in a variety of sports, in alphabetical order: Mike Conley (men's track and field, 1985); Alistair Cragg (men's track and field, 2004); Maria Fassi (women's golf, 2018); Katherine Grable (gymnastics, 2014); Jarrion Lawson (men's track and field, 2016); Stacy Lewis (women's golf, 2007); Aurelija Miseviciute (women's tennis, 2008); Brooke Schultz (swimming and diving, 2018); R.H. Sikes (men's golf, 1963); and Erick Walder (men's track and field, 1994).

Today, we tackle football, basketball, baseball and softball for the other half of what we deemed the best individual seasons in UA sports history.

A reminder of the loose criteria: The chosen athletes were to have won an individual NCAA championship or national award, earned All-America honors, been chosen conference player of the year or broken a school record.

The entries are not ranked and are presented in alphabetical order.

Andrew Benintendi

Baseball, 2015

The Razorbacks' first winner of the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, Andrew Benintendi helped send Arkansas back to the College World Series for the first time since 2012.

Benintendi's monumental season would have been hard to predict, though Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas coaching staff thought he'd probably have a breakout sophomore year.

Benintendi was the top signee in the Razorbacks' Class of 2013, but he broke the hamate bone in his hand prior to the season and had trouble swinging the bat without pain for a while.

As a freshman, he hit .276 -- third on the team behind fellow future major-leaguer Brian Anderson's .328 -- with 1 home run, 27 RBI, 17 stolen bases in 21 tries and 5 outfield assists.

The next year, the left-handed hitting whiz from Cincinnati tore it up. He raised his batting average 100 percentage points to .376, hit 20 home runs, drove in a team-high 57 runs, went 24 of 28 on stolen bases, drew 50 walks against 32 strikeouts and had 2 outfield assists.

Benintendi was the first Razorback to be named SEC player of the year after batting .415 during the regular season and .443 in conference play. He had an NCAA-best .771 slugging percentage entering the postseason and had not struck out in 46 plate appearances entering the SEC Tournament.

Braxton Burnside

Softball, 2021

Braxton Burnside's whopping final season is still fresh in memory because she just completed it in late May. The Paragould native and graduate student hit .357 with a school-record 25 home runs and 54 RBI.

Burnside's home run count tied for the SEC lead with Texas A&M's Hailey Lee and was one shy of the conference record of 26 held by Alabama's Bailey Hemphill and Mississippi State's Mia Davidson, both in 2019.

Burnside's robust .892 slugging percentage was second in the SEC behind Lee. She earned first-team All-America honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

A transfer from Missouri, Burnside started all 25 games at shortstop during the covid-19 shortened 2020 season and hit .392 with 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 runs and 20 RBI.

Bettye Fiscus

Women's Basketball, 1985

Razorback women's hoops was a fledgling sport when Bettye Fiscus arrived in 1981 after leading Wynne to a AAA state championship and earning player of the year honors from the Arkansas Democrat.

Fiscus was a household name in Arkansas by the time she finished her career as the first superstar in the program with a school-record 2,073 points.

Fiscus holds several distinctions, having become the first female athlete inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 1994 and having her No. 5 jersey retired as the first male or female athlete to be afforded that honor in basketball in 1986.

Fiscus averaged 16.9 or more points every year at Arkansas, capped by her career-best average of 19.8 points in 1984-85.

Dan Hampton

Football, 1978

Before this Cabot native earned the nickname "Danimal" as a regular member of John Madden's rugged All-Madden team, Dan Hampton was a "Junkyard Dog" on an Arkansas defense that helped the Hogs to big seasons in the mid-to-late 1970s.

The epitome of the era came in Hampton's junior year of 1977, when the Razorbacks went 11-1, smothered No. 2 Oklahoma 31-6 in the Orange Bowl and finished No. 3 under first-year Coach Lou Holtz.

However, Hampton turned it up a notch individually as a senior in 1978, when he earned first-team All-America honors and was named Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 98 tackles, including 18 for loss. The Houston Post tabbed Hampton as its SWC player of the year.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2002, Hampton recorded 57 sacks and 10 fumble recoveries as an inside-outside force for the Chicago Bears' famed 46 defense from 1979-90.

Kevin Kopps

Baseball, 2021

Kopps came out of the gate slowly, allowing an earned run in the season opener against Texas Tech, then turned into college baseball's most dominant pitcher.

Kopps' ERA of 0.90 was 0.39 better than the second-place pitcher in the NCAA statistics.

He led Division I with a 0.76 WHIP, a product of walks plus hits allowed divided by innings pitched. Only 36 Division I players have a WHIP lower than 1.0 this season.

The sixth-year senior right-hander, who notched 13.15 strikeouts per nine innings, was named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award on Thursday along with Vanderbilt starters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter.

Darren McFadden

Football, 2007

Darren McFadden's sophomore and junior seasons in 2006 and 2007 represented possibly the most sublime individual campaigns in Razorback athletics.

But which McFadden year was better?

He rushed for 1,647 yards and 14 touchdowns and accounted for 19 touchdowns in 2006. He racked up a school-record 1,830 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and accounted for 21 touchdowns, including 4 as a passer, as a junior.

McFadden won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back both seasons and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up each year. While he probably was more deserving of the Heisman Trophy over Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, rather than Florida's Tim Tebow in 2007, the latter season was arguably his best. He earned the Walter Camp Trophy that season as the best player in college football.

The Little Rock native played through a rib injury suffered in midseason and had a monster game in the Razorbacks' 50-48 triple overtime upset at No. 1 LSU in his final regular-season game.

McFadden also tied the SEC single-game rushing record with 321 yards in a 48-36 win over South Carolina on the night "Frank Broyles Field" was dedicated at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas played in the SEC Championship Game during his sophomore year, but McFadden's 2007 season just might be the best in Razorback history.

Sidney Moncrief

Men's basketball, 1979

Little Rock's Sidney Moncrief was one of the famed "Triplets" with Ron Brewer and Marvin Delph on the Razorbacks' first Final Four team in 1978, where his defense, rebounding and all-around game made him stand out.

With Brewer and Delph gone from the 1979 team, Moncrief increased his productivity and his value as a senior and helped lead Arkansas to the Elite Eight, where it lost in controversial fashion to an Indiana State team headlined by Larry Bird.

Moncrief was a consensus All-American and was named Southwest Conference player of the year in 1978-79 after averaging 22 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals while leading the Hogs to a 25-5 record.

Moncrief averaged 38.6 minutes, shot 56% from the field and 85.5% from the free-throw line that season. The 6-4 Moncrief held the school scoring record with 2,066 points until it was eclipsed by Todd Day, and his 1,015 career rebounds still stand as the UA record.

The No. 5 pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1979 NBA Draft, Moncrief won the first two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1983 and '84, was a five-time NBA All-Star and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Loyd Phillips

Football, 1966

A key performer as a sophomore on the Razorbacks' 1964 national championship team, Loyd Phillips went on to have two more big seasons.

His work in 1966 as a relentless defensive tackle led to his selection as the Outland Trophy winner as the best lineman in college football. Phillips earned consensus first-team All-America status that season by The Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp as well as first-team All-SWC for the third consecutive year.

Phillips posted 97 tackles in 1966 after notching 100 the year before, and he finished with 304 career tackles, including 22 in a game against Tulsa.

The native of Longview, Texas, who died in December was proud to say his teams at Arkansas never lost to Texas.

Clyde Scott

Football/Track and field, 1948

Clyde "Smackover" Scott transferred to Arkansas in 1946 after resigning his post at the U.S. Naval Academy in order to marry Leslie Hampton, whom he met as the reigning Miss Arkansas when he escorted her around Annapolis, Md., while at the pageant.

Scott became a legend with the Razorbacks, an All-American in 1948 as a two-way star and self-taught sprinter on the track team.

Scott rushed for 670 yards on 95 carries to average 7.1 yards per carry in 1948, but his contributions were perhaps more critical on defense, where he was already famous for stopping an LSU ball carrier at the 1 in the 1947 Cotton Bowl to preserve a 0-0 tie with the favored Tigers.

Scott held the UA record in the 100-meter dash at 9.4 seconds, and he won the 110 high hurdles at the NCAA championships with a 13.7 to edge Northwestern's Bill Porter.

At the London Olympics later that summer, Porter edged Scott in a photo finish, giving the Razorback a silver medal.

Scott, who passed away in Little Rock on Jan. 30, 2018, at age 93, had his No. 12 jersey retired by Athletic Director John Barnhill in 1950, the first Razorback to earn that distinction.

Corliss Williamson

Men's basketball, 1994

Corliss Williamson, a native of Russellville, was the best player on the best Arkansas basketball team of all time, easily earning a spot on this list.

Williamson averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game as a sophomore during the 1993-94 season, leading the Razorbacks and Coach Nolan Richardson to a 76-72 win over Duke in the NCAA title game in Charlotte, N.C.

The 6-7, 245-pound power forward, given the nickname "Big Nasty" as a teenager, earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the 1994 NCAA Tournament, and he earned consensus All-America honors that year and also in 1995, when the Razorbacks fell to UCLA in the NCAA championship game.

Williamson was named SEC player of the year in his sophomore and junior seasons while helping lead the Razorbacks to SEC West titles all three years.

A longtime NBA assistant coach after serving as head coach at Arkansas Baptist (2009-10) and Central Arkansas (2010-13), Williamson won championships at the AAU, NCAA and NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004). Williamson was inducted into the UA Hall of Honor in 2009.