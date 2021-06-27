Researchers study what is killing Kentucky birds

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Social distancing is now for the birds, too.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is investigating a bird mortality event that might be spread by a high density of birds, such as near feeders. According to the department, reports of ill and dying birds started arriving in late May, most of them from Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties.

The cause remains unknown.

Christine Casey, a wildlife veterinarian for the department, works on the case in conjunction with institutes like the National Wildlife Health Center and the University of Georgia's Southeastern Cooperative of Wildlife Disease Study. Casey said reports come from multiple areas, including Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

She said reported symptoms in the birds include swelling and crusty discharge in the eye area, as well as neurological problems, and that these present as uncoordinated movements, contorted necks or rapid eye activity.

The condition does not seem to affect all birds. Casey said the most frequently reported varieties are passerines, including blue jays, common grackles and European starlings, although the wildlife department has seen a few reports of other species. She said the department has not received any reports involving pet bird species or poultry.

Andrew Melnykovych, president of the Beckham Bird Club in Louisville, said blue jays, grackles and starlings are not endangered varieties in terms of numbers, but any mortality event is concerning.

"We've got a lot of species in North America in general, and Kentucky specifically, that are in a great deal of trouble, and, you know, we can't afford to have widespread bird mortality from any more causes than we have already that is going to further stress these kinds of species," he said, citing habitat loss, outdoor cats and flying into buildings as other threats.

This mortality event seems to be distinct from the salmonella outbreak seen among finch populations earlier in the year, and until the wildlife department knows what is causing it, Casey said it is hard to know if or when this particular event happened before in Kentucky. She said a contributing factor might be the fungus associated with this year's cicada brood, although the symptoms in birds seem to be bacterial rather than fungal.

"This is essentially like an epidemiologic investigation," Casey said. "We're trying to put together the pieces, basically what is impacting, what was causing this disease."

Casey said the department began collecting carcasses of infected birds in early June, sending around 20 of them to the disease study group and other diagnostic labs for testing -- a process that can take up to six weeks.

On June 18, the wildlife department opened an online form that Kentuckians can use to report sick or dead birds. Casey said the department has received around 700 reports, mostly from central and northern Kentucky.

"The issue there is that doesn't necessarily mean that there's 700 reports of birds related to this event," she said. "We have to now go through and kind of sort out what is suspicious or possibly related to this mortality event, because a lot of the time, people may see dying birds, but it could just be a normal cause of death."

Melnykovych said sightings of infected birds are not uniformly dispersed across Jefferson County. He has not personally seen any sick or dead birds related to the event. "I don't know if it's confined to a few small areas, or where there's a higher density of birds or what's going on," he said." I don't think anybody has a clear understanding at this point."