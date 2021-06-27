Senior Center celebrates retirement in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Patrons at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center enjoyed a double celebration June 18.

Causes for celebration were a retirement party for a Center employee and the upcoming annual observance of Father's Day. Several visitors came out for breakfast at the Center and stayed throughout the morning for the festive events.

Bodie Thornsberry, who has worked at the Center for almost six years, is retiring, and June 18 was his last day at work. His fellow employees presented him with a cake at midmorning custom decorated with a photo of him astride the big Harley-Davidson he usually rides to work. Black and orange streamers decorated the serving area at the center since, one of the ladies explained, "those are Harley colors."

Thornsberry received quite a bit of kidding and a big basket filled with gag gifts since he's quite a jokester himself, and folks were happy to get a chance to return his lively banter. On top of the retirement, Thornsberry was also celebrating his 75th birthday on Monday, so there were several cards addressed to the "old man."

Just before lunch, Thornsberry received another cake and more cards from center patrons. This one was baked by Juanita Whiteside, a regular diner at the Center who often makes cakes for special occasions, and was decorated with a message of "Love and Best Wishes." Juanita had collected contributions from friends throughout the last few weeks and presented a cash gift along with the cake.

Father's Day lunch included sliced brisket, potato salad, baked beans, a biscuit and blackberry cobbler. Fathers were welcomed and given a thank you preceding the meal, and each father was presented with a card of appreciation. Visitors were treated to root beer floats after lunch.