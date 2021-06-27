Silver and gold

The field at War Memorial Stadium was set for a VIP reception for Gold and Silver Sponsors of the Leader of the Year Banquet on June 10.

Mother Nature had other plans. Despite weather forecasts saying rain wouldn't arrive until later that night, it started as a sprinkle, then it poured. So, guests gathered in the stadium's concourse to meet the evening's honoree, University of Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/627club/]

The reception took place before the casual, tail-gate style banquet, a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas. David Bazzel served as master of ceremonies for the event and Kaufman Lumber Co. was the presenting sponsor.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is a nonprofit that, according to its website, "provides programs, people and pathways that teach young people how to live, lead, and serve no matter where they are from or what challenges they face."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins