Snoop Dogg's concert at MusicFest canceled

EL DORADO -- The Murphy Arts District announced Friday that a concert featuring Snoop Dogg with guests Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has been canceled "due to circumstances beyond our control."

The artists were scheduled to headline the second night of MusicFest 2021.

Snoop Dogg originally planned to perform in El Dorado on April 25, 2020; however, due to the covid-19 pandemic, his concert was rescheduled until October, placing him as the headliner for MusicFest 2020. As the pandemic stretched into the summer and then the fall, the festival was eventually cancelled, and his performance was pushed forward again, this time to October 2, 2021, the second night of this year's MusicFest.

Refunds will automatically be credited to the credit or debit cards used for purchase within the next two weeks; those who would like the refund credited to a different card are asked to contact danielh@eldofest.com with their order number.

Those who purchased tickets with cash can get refunds at the district's box office at 101 E. Locust Street. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.