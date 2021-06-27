South Florida hotel workers resist going back to pre-pandemic 'normal'

For 10 years, Norlando Saavedra left his house in Kendall, Fla., at 4 a.m. to arrive at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach by 5 a.m. The 58-year-old worked for eight hours making omelets, bacon, waffles and pancakes for hotel guests. Then, he got back into his car and drove to the Hilton Double Tree Hotel in Doral, where he worked from 2 until 10 p.m. making tacos, hamburgers, pizzas and churrascos. Most days, he arrived home at 11 p.m.

Two jobs. Sixteen hour days. Six days a week.

It took both jobs for Saavedra to earn close to the $31.41 per hour that, according to MIT's calculator, constitutes the full-time living wage needed in Miami-Dade to cover his family's basic needs. The Fontainebleau paid him $16.83 per hour, or $35,006 per year for 40 hours per week. The Hilton paid him $14 per hour, or $29,120 per year for 40 hours per week. MIT figures the local living wage ranges from $33,441 and $105,804 per year, depending on how many adults in the household are working and how many kids they have.

Most days, Saavedra said, he felt more like a machine than a person, moving mindlessly from his bed, to his car, to the windowless hotel kitchens and back again.

"One of the things I learned during the pandemic is that I'm a human being, I'm a professional," he said.

For weary, strapped hotel workers like Saavedra, the "back to normal" promise of the covid-19 vaccine holds little allure. After suffering the shock of abrupt layoffs in March 2020 when hotels closed, many workers say they are now reevaluating what they need from employers.

WORKER SHORTAGE

Meanwhile, south Florida's critical hospitality industry -- like many low-wage sectors -- is struggling to find enough workers to keep the beds made and the dinners served. The national leisure and hospitality workforce was 15% smaller in March 2021 than in March 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although Miami's hotel room rates and occupancy levels have rebounded, the local leisure and hospitality workforce was still 24% smaller in March than the year before.

The shortage already has boosted wages. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly pay for leisure and hospitality employees nationwide increased from $17.24, or $35,859 per year for 40 hours per week, in January to $18.09, or $37,627 per year for 40 hours per week, in May. But that's still far shy of a living wage for many -- a reality that hit home for workers during the forced inactivity of the pandemic, leaving them time to search for jobs closer to home, with better schedules or benefits, or higher wages.

"The normal has to be transformed," said Jamila Michener associate professor of government at Cornell University and the co-director of Cornell Center for Health Equity. "The way to transform it is to realize that there were and continue to be deep inequities built into the norm. When we talk about returning to normal, we're talking about returning to a state of profound inequality and suffering for people who have less."

As customers come roaring back from pandemic paralysis ready to spend record savings, hotel room rates are climbing and wages should rise, too, said Alex Horenstein, an assistant professor of economics at Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami, who studies behavioral economics. In May, the average daily rate for hotel rooms in Miami was $236.07, according to STR, a hospitality data analytics firm. That's up 34% from pre-pandemic May 2019, when the average daily rate was $176.70.

"We will go back to a new normal with higher salaries and higher prices," said Horenstein. "These are the natural dynamics of the economy. If they are not going to accommodate the salaries to the new economic reality, they are going to have trouble hiring."

SOME HOTELIERS WINCE

But not all hotels are confident they can raise prices enough to offer competitive salaries. That's especially true for small properties with much thinner profit margins than the large, international chains.

Jamila Ross, co-owner of The Copper Door bed-and-breakfast and Rosie's pop-up restaurant in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, flinches when she sees job ads for bussers and servers offering $18 an hour and signing bonuses. The hotel has just 22 rooms and the restaurant has 25 seats.

"Being the lower person on the totem pole, it's a little frightening," she said. "That's really tough for us."

The Associated Industries of Florida, the lobbying group for some of the state's largest businesses, argues that workers are "sitting on the couch collecting unemployment" instead of working. Jobless Floridians soon will lose additional support; Gov. Ron DeSantis cut off the $300 per week in federal covid-19 relief funds they've been receiving on top of the state's unemployment assistance of $275 per week.

The hotel workers interviewed for this article said they are all back at work or expect to be soon. But not all are back at their old jobs -- or even in hotels.

Of the 11 south Florida hotel workers interviewed for this article, three are back in their pre-pandemic hotel jobs or planning to return soon, five have switched to hospitality jobs that pay more or provide housing or quicker promotions, two have found hospitality jobs outside Miami and one has left the industry.

When Saavedra got the call from the Fontainebleau to return to work in March, he was already working two new jobs -- mornings at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables making $14 per hour, and evenings at the Rusty Pelican on Virginia Key making $20 per hour.

The Fontainebleau said it would pay him his pre-pandemic wage, but the hotel couldn't guarantee he would always have his morning shift. Without that fixed schedule, Saavedra can't maintain his second job. Soon he'll move to a different Miami Beach hotel in the mornings making $17.50 an hour; the hotel also will pay a portion of his health insurance premium, as did the Fontainebleau.

The insurance plans offered by large hotels are a plus, Saavedra said, but if neither of his jobs offer it, he'll buy a plan on the public exchange.

"I thought that the Fontainebleau was the only place. I was scared to go look for a higher wage," he said. "But now we don't have to keep going with our heads down."