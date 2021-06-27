State officials host meeting on fate of park artifacts in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism last week committed to holding a second public meeting before any decisions are made on what to do with historic artifacts stored in a separate building at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

The Latta Barn was crowded June 16 as Secretary Stacy Hurst addressed those concerned about the preservation of the artifacts and the state's decision to move the items to a collections management facility at Jacksonport State Park in Newport in the northeast part of the state.

"We are public servants and we appreciate and value the passion and ownership that you all have for this place," Hurst said to about 65 people in the building. "So I want you to know that. I am a public servant. I take that very seriously."

Hurst introduced others with her at the meeting, including Grady Spann, director of Arkansas State Parks, and Shea Lewis, deputy director of Arkansas State Parks.

Hurst admitted the state "didn't do enough due diligence to really think it through" when the decision was made to move the artifacts to Jacksonport State Park.

"It's something that has kinda been going on for a while. We've known that we need to address it, and now we're at a point that we need to make some firm decisions about how we are going to move forward in a way that does protect those artifacts that are very important," Hurst said.

Hurst said she spent several days speaking with heritage and museum professionals and reached out to Bill Gatewood, director of Old Statehouse Museum, and Jimmy Bryant, director of Department of Arkansas Heritage.

After these discussions, Hurst said it was decided to hire a professional conservator to go through the collection stored in the building at the Prairie Grove park to assess each item.

The conservator will determine what needs to be preserved, what has deteriorated beyond repair, what can be repaired and whether an artifact meets the park's mission to tell the story about the Battle of Prairie Grove, Hurst said.

The conservator will create a road map for what needs to be done, Hurst said, and then a plan will be made on how to meet those goals.

It's possible, Hurst said, the conservator may recommend the collection be moved temporarily to protect it while it's assessed. Or, the conservator may be able to complete the work on site.

"Our goal ultimately will be to have it fully protected, catalogued and taken care of," Hurst said.

She said another goal will be to have the artifacts remain "in perpetuity in Prairie Grove."

She said the state will not be able to answer some questions until the work is finished. Options include retrofitting a facility for the items, partnering with another organization in Northwest Arkansas or finding a new location for the park's artifacts.

"All of this will be determined by the assessment," she said.

She assured those at the meeting that the state is "already on this" and pledged to communicate with the community so they are updated about the process.

Hurst was addressing the Prairie Grove community's concerns that the artifacts could be moved out of the park.

An article in the June 2 issue of the Washington County Enterprise-Leader related that Susan Adkins, the battlefield park superintendent, said the building contained artifacts related to the battle but also relics tied to the park's history and the community's history.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said he received calls from families who had donated historic items to the state park and were concerned the artifacts would be moved across the state to Newport. Hudson then contacted state Rep. Charlene Fite, who represents the Prairie Grove area. Fite said she asked Hurst for a meeting at her first available time, and Hurst "cleared her schedule to meet with us."

Hudson, who opened the meeting at the Latta Barn, said it's possible state officials did not realize how important the artifacts are to the Prairie Grove community.

Hudson said his goal is to find a way to keep the artifacts safely in Prairie Grove.

"We need a facility here that's capable of housing these artifacts to keep them here," Hudson said.

After speaking, Hurst opened up the floor to questions.

One person asked if the state plans to have a permanent curator on site at the state park.

Spann said the parks department is looking at all staffing needs and has not made a decision about a curator for Prairie Grove.

Another person asked if families who donated artifacts could request to get those back. Spann said the policy is that once an artifact is donated to state parks, it belongs to the state.

He said there is a process for items to be declassified if they are found not to meet the mission of a state park.

Attorney Audra Wilcox, who represents several clients interested in keeping the artifacts in Prairie Grove, asked for a second public meeting.

"I think my clients would be more comfortable with the plan if we have another meeting when you know what you're dealing with before any decisions are made," Wilcox told Hurst.

Hurst replied she thought that was a good idea and said she would hold another meeting before any firm decisions are made.

Spann said the collection is not in a good environment today. It's not in a climate-controlled building, and the structure has had problems in the past with mold and insects.

"Let's protect it and figure out what to do," Spann said, noting the collection has a total of 2,300 items that include 875 pieces of ammunition, 285 household items, 146 tools, 56 weapons and 141 buttons or buckles. "We know what's in the collection, but it's more important to assess the artifacts."

Many organizations were represented at the meeting Wednesday, including the City of Prairie Grove, Shiloh Museum, Prairie Grove Historical Society, Washington County Historical Society, Civil War reenactors, Arkansas Air and Military Museum, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Sons of Union Veterans.

Hudson closed the meeting, thanking everyone for their commitment to work together.

"This has been great," Hudson said, noting that Hurst is "good people," Fite is "good people," and "everyone in Prairie Grove is good people."

After the meeting, Jim Spillars, a reenactor who also volunteers at the park, also said he wanted to thank all those involved in the meeting for their interest and commitment to the park.

"I believe great things are going to happen for this park," Spillars said.