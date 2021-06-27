Subdivision sketch plan gets Gentry planners' approval

GENTRY -- The planning and zoning commission in Gentry on June 17 approved a lot split and sketch plan and is recommending the council approve vacating an alley located behind 217 S. Gentry Blvd.

A lot split for Oscar and Bibiana Mancia at 414 S. Edmondson was approved by the commission with the provision that a corrected survey be submitted to the city attorney for review and approval.

A sketch plan was brought by Steele Development Inc. to the planning and zoning commission for Crowder Subdivision, a development at 1751 W. Main St. in Gentry. The sketch plan includes 69 single-family homes and 14 duplexes.

The sketch plan was approved with the provision that adequate turnarounds be provided for the fire department. The sketch plan reflects a change from previous plans brought to the commission, including an increased number of smaller lots to build more affordable housing units. Schuber Mitchell Homes was named as the builder for the development.

A lot-line adjustment for Mae Dove at 1299 W. Main St. was tabled until next month by the commission because a number of required items were still in the process of being prepared for submission.

The commission voted to recommend to the city council vacating a short alleyway located behind the Crye-Leike building located at 217 S. Gentry Blvd. The commission was told that Crye-Leike intends to build a new office building there and that utilities located in the alley would be moved. It was also mentioned that a common driveway would allow an adjacent property access to Gentry Boulevard.