Summertime bream

Years ago, in a fit of pique over a dud fishing trip to Wisconsin, I wrote a column belittling the lowly bream.

My feelings were hurt after having made a long trip for walleyes and northern pike and finding that only bluegills were biting. I was even more irritated that local anglers in southern Wisconsin were excited that bluegills were biting.

"What is the matter with these people?" was the gist of the column. "You're only excited about bream when you can't catch anything else."

This from a guy that once drove for two hours after leaving work to fish four hours for bedding bluegills at Oklahoma's Lake Holdenville, and then spent the rest of the night cleaning bluegills. From a guy that is almost as happy to catch scrappy Ozark bass in our mountain streams as he is catching smallmouth bass.

Last summer, I spent a day fishing on the Buffalo River with Karl Schmuecker, general manager of Wapsi Fly in Mountain Home. Schmuecker, who has caught everything worth catching, was content that only longear sunfish bit that day. He marveled over the "pumpkinseed's" exquisite beauty and fighting abilities that outpace its small size.

I even enjoy catching green sunfish. They hit hard and fight all the way to the end. Their favorite trick is to dangle docilely on the line as you reach to unhook them. When your hand is in range, they shake like mad in an evil attempt to drive a treble hook into your flesh.

It just so happens that there's a big, bright moon overhead, which means that bluegills, longears and even redears are spawning in every lake, river and pond in Arkansas. If you want to enjoy some fast-paced, exciting fishing and maybe keep a mess for the table, the bream is your huckleberry.

Despite their abundance and willingness to bite, bream are largely also-rans in Arkansas. Maybe it's because bass, crappie and trout get all the publicity. They are more challenging to catch, require a lot more technical prowess, and there's a lot more information about how to catch them.

For bream fishermen, that under-the-radar quality means they can enjoy untapped fisheries all over the state. You can dunk a worm or cricket right behind a bass angler fishing in a $100,000 rig without conflict.

How to catch bream

In its simplest form, bream fishing requires little more than a hook, line and bait. Sometimes, bait is optional. When I was a boy, I caught bluegills by the dozens in golf course ponds with a bare gold hook. Usually, though, my friends and I caught scores of bream in neighborhood creeks with a short length of monofilament line on a broken rod with a small bit of bacon for bait.

Those were entry level fish, however. Catching big, double-palm redears and bluegills requires a bit more thought and effort.

While many bream fishermen use long cane poles to dunk crickets or worms into a bream bed from a distance, I prefer to cast to them with ultralight spinning gear. I love the way a big bream fights against light line and buggy-whip rod, and I like the extra versatility ultralight spinning gear affords when fishing from a canoe or kayak.

For most bream fishing situations, I use crickets or nightcrawlers. I catch more bream with crickets, which are cleaner to handle and are generally less hassle than worms. Nobody can dispute a worm's bream-catching power, though. Your choice is strictly a preference call.

In mid and late summer, I catch a lot of big bluegills on artificial lures, especially small floating Rapala minnows and micro jigs, either 1/32- or 1/64-ounce.

When fishing with ultralight gear, it's important to balance your terminal tackle. I use 4-pound test line and a No. 8 bream hook weighted with a tiny split shot attached 14-16 inches above the hook.

The most important part of this rig is the bobber. Using too big of a bobber is a mistake because it creates too much resistance. Instead of inhaling a cricket or worm, a bream will nibble a bait off the hook if it feels resistance. You'll lose a lot of bait and not catch as many fish.

Instead, I use thin balsa pencil floats and a bobber stopper to govern depth. A pencil float lies on its side. When a fish strikes, the float stands erect and then slips underwater.

My favorite way to catch bluegills in the summer is casting popping bugs on a fly rod. My late uncle Demp Ramsey taught me the art in the summer of 1977, which I spent living on his houseboat on Brodie Lake, an Arkansas River oxbow near David Terry Lock & Dam. He taught me to scull an aluminum flatbottom boat and cast popping bugs under low bushes containing what he called catalpa worms.

A popping bug is a tiny surface chugger with a hair trailer and rubber legs, but it is murderous on summer bluegills and redears with a 3-weight fly rod. Bream hit the bugs with unbridled fury, and it's by far the most challenging and most fun way to catch them.

Though a native Arkansan, Uncle Demp's vocal cadence was very similar to that of Vermont and New Hampshire. He seldom addressed me directly. Instead, he made laconic comments to an imaginary third person in the boat.

"Weeeeelllp, Bryan's slappin' the water on his backcast. Makin' loops in his line so he can't put the bug in the right place. Makin' too much noise. Not gonna catch many fish that way."

Demp also objected to the way I sprinkled salt and pepper on my food. I tilt the shaker and tap the grains out in a measured fashion.

"You do that like a girl!" he groused. "This is how a man does it!"

He shook the containers like a Mississippi State football fan shakes cowbells, strewing salt and pepper all over the table.

The memory of big bluegills blowing up on poppings bug gives me the itch. I've got the perfect rig for it and a king's supply of popping bugs tied by my friend Tommy Marks. I'll slap the water behind the boat a couple of times just to irritate Uncle Demp's ghost, but he'll smile that thin, wry smile of his when I start hoisting them aboard.