Texarkana officer shoots, kills man; investigation underway

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A man is dead after a Texarkana Police Department officer shot him Saturday during a possible disturbance call on Hickory Street.

Don Crowson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County coroner and his body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination of cause and manner of death, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The call came in about 9:44 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

"The caller told the dispatcher an individual had been pacing in the street yelling that he was going to kill someone," Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen wrote in a news release.

"The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs," Pilgreen wrote.

"Upon making contact, the male charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer on scene fired his service weapon and struck the male," according to the release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Pilgreen wrote. The officers involved were not injured.

Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating, according to the release.