The last juggle

Later this summer, Blakelee Winn will get a chance to do something she hasn't been able to do since stepping foot on the Pea Ridge campus as a freshman.

Winn will arrive at Pittsburg State (Kan.) University in August with the responsibility of only one sport. That means there will be no rushing from basketball practice to softball practice during the winter months, or moving from softball practice to track practice in spring. From the time she slips on a Gorillas practice jersey, her mindset will be that of a track athlete.

That will be quite an adjustment for the 5-9 multisport athlete.

"I'm just so used to juggling sports that going from one to the next really didn't affect me," Winn said. "Honestly, I feel like if I wasn't busy going back and forth, it'd be a problem. I'd go to track practice for an hour, and then I'd go to softball practice for two hours.

"It's going to be strange doing just one, though. It'll be somewhat of an adjustment for sure."

Adapting is something Winn did throughout her career as a Lady Blackhawk. If history is any indication, she'll be just fine.

Winn, who is this year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year, had a standout senior season in basketball, softball and track and field. She was an all-state selection in all three activities.

Winn got a taste of her new life last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports were canceled two weeks into March, which meant softball and track were off the table. She got in a full basketball season, but for someone used to jumping from one season to the next, that pill was hard to swallow.

"She's a true competitor," Pea Ridge track and field Coach Heather Wade said. "She loves to compete, and that's not something you can necessarily teach. So having those canceled was tough on everyone that plays in those sports. I know she would've loved to be out there."

Winn said the cancellations didn't provide any extra motivation for senior year. Her goal was to go out and have fun in everything.

Most of the time, Winn's version of fun resulted in agony for Pea Ridge's opponents.

She averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Blackhawk basketball team, which finished 23-6, won the 4A-1 Conference tournament title and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

"The best way to describe [Winn] is just an exclamation point," Pea Ridge girls basketball Coach Heath Neal said. "She's everything you can ask for in an athlete and a kid. Blakelee never cut any corners or took any shortcuts. She dedicated her time to her craft in every sport she played.

"She could go get us 19 points a game, then take away 10-12 points from the other team's best player. I don't think many people realized she was highly recruited in basketball, too. She set the standard, and hopefully with the way she did things here and the way she represented the Lady Hawks, that's trickled down to the others in the program that are coming after her."

Less than a week removed from playing in her final basketball game for Pea Ridge, Winn participated in her first track meet of the year at Elkins. She won two individual races and was part of the winning 400-meter relay team to help the Lady Blackhawks win the team title.

After multiple first-place finishes at other invitationals, she won the 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump at the Class 4A state meet on May 4 to push Pea Ridge to its third consecutive championship. Sixteen days later, Winn won the heptathlon by 271 points.

All was accomplished on limited practice time.

"Blakelee knows what it takes to compete and to win," Wade said. "She holds several of my school records, but that's because of the hard work put into it. And she does that in everything she does. She doesn't shortchange herself, and she's going to give her all no matter what."

Winn hit .506 in softball with team-highs in runs scored (44), hits (44) and home runs (6) for Pea Ridge, which went 21-8 and reached the Class 4A state championship game. To put in to perspective just how dedicated she was, Winn was in Benton the day after winning the heptathlon to bat leadoff in the title game against Morrilton, where she went 1 of 4 with an RBI.

"She made everyone around her better," Pea Ridge softball Coach Josh Reynolds said. "When you have that type of impact on people, you're doing things the right way. The best part about her is that she's so humble. She wants zero recognition in anything.

"She was more comfortable with everybody else getting the credit. She would just go up, do her thing and move on to the next day. "

Winn knows she'll have somewhat of a different regimen now, but she's ready to see what's in store.

"I'm just super excited to get up there," Winn said. "To actually have an offseason to train and better myself is big. We had a special season in basketball and being able to get back out there and do track and softball made me realize how much I missed those two sports the year before.

"But I'm ready to get started. I'm glad that I'll be able to do more than just one thing [in track] up there, too."