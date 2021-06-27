Travs win HR derby, but Naturals pick up victory

SPRINGDALE -- Two of Northwest Arkansas' heavy hitters put their home run prowess on display Saturday night.

MJ Melendez belted a two-run shot and Bobby Witt Jr. connected on a deep three-run blast during the first two innings as the Naturals rolled to a 9-5 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in the fifth game of their Class AA-Central series at Arvest Ballpark.

It was the 12th home run of the season for both hitters as they closed the gap on teammate Nick Pratto, who entered the game tied for the Class AA lead with 13. Clay Dungan also had a solo home run for Northwest Arkansas (22-22), which started the game with 63 home runs and were in a three-way tie for second among Class AA teams, one behind the Somerset Patriots of the Class AA-Northeast.

"It's funny how when one of those guys hits one, someone seems to follow up with another one pretty quick," Naturals Manager Scott Thorman said. "It's been pretty fun to watch all year.

"Bobby had a huge night, Clay had a night and MJ had a big blast. We also had pretty good pitching, so it was a good win overall."

Arkansas (23-23) actually had four home runs to Northwest Arkansas' three, but three of those were solo shots. That included Bobby Honeyman's blast on the second pitch of the game from Naturals starter Jon Heasley (4-1), but the Travelers' 1-0 lead didn't survive the first inning.

Witt, who finished a triple short of the cycle, belted a one-out double down the left-field line and moved to third on Pratto's ground. Melendez then hit only his third home run at home when he turned on a Devin Sweet pitch and belted it over the right-center field wall to put the Naturals ahead to stay.

"I knew they weren't going to particularly come at me with too many fastballs," Melendez said. "In this series, they've been throwing me a lot of off-speed pitches, so I was just trying to look for something I can hit and be a little aggressive.

"I did swing at a changeup that was down, and I knew it was coming to an important part of the at-bat. He ended up hanging a changeup, and I was able to get a hold of it. I thought for sure it was going over the outfielder's head. I thought it might have a chance to get out, but I was going to run and make sure I at least got a double out of it."

Northwest Arkansas extended its lead in the second off Sweet (1-4), with everything happening after the first two batters were retired. Singles by Dairon Blanco and Rudy Martin set up Dungan, whose single to right drove in Blanco from second before Witt hit his home run -- a 461-foot shot to center -- to make it a 6-1 game.

The Naturals added another run in the fourth when Dungan drilled his fifth home run of the season before Arkansas took its turn again with home runs. Stephen Wrenn led off the fifth with a blast off Heasley, then Joe Rizzo followed Jordan Cowan's leadoff single with a two-run shot in the sixth to make it a 7-4 game.

"Yeah, they were putting some good swings on, too," Thorman said. "I thought Heasley pitched a little better than the line. But he gave us six [innings] and got the win, so it was good."

Witt, who finished with four hits and five RBI, had a fourth-inning single to give himself a shot at the cycle. Instead, he hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Arkansas closed out the scoring in the ninth when David Masters belted a deep shot to left-center off Josh Dye.