Trump in Ohio repeats election woes

WELLINGTON, Ohio -- Donald Trump on Saturday reprised his election grievances and painted a dystopian picture of the country under Democratic control in his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.

His mission, in part, was to exact revenge on one of the Republicans who voted for his historic second impeachment.

Trump's event Saturday night at Ohio's Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland, was held to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump revisited some of the claims familiar from his fruitless challenges of President Joe Biden's election victory.

"On the evening of Nov. 3 the election was over and then all of a sudden things started closing down all over," he said of election night. "We took a massive victory, they did, into something that should never be allowed."

In another echo of the past, the crowd chanted, "Lock her up," at the mention of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in 2016.

Traffic was backed up from the fairgrounds into town, where pro-Trump signs dotted residents' lawns. On street corners, vendors sold "Trump 2024" flags and other merchandise as supporters arrived.

The rally, held five months after Trump left office, marks the beginning of a new, more public phase of his post-presidency. After spending much of his time behind closed doors building a political operation and fuming about the last election, Trump is planning a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. He'll hold another rally in Florida over the July Fourth weekend and will travel to the southern border this week to protest Biden's immigration policies.

Although Trump remains a polarizing figure, he is popular with the Republican base, and candidates have flocked to him seeking his endorsement as he has tried to position himself as the party's kingmaker.

Trump has said he is committed to helping Republicans regain control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. But his efforts to support -- and recruit -- candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans who have crossed him put him at odds with other GOP leaders who have been trying to unify the party after a brutal year.

So far, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment have drawn primary challengers.

"We're giving tremendous endorsements," Trump boasted Friday as he called into the conservative Newsmax channel and explained his endorsement rationale.

"Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn't get it," he said. "But there weren't too many of them. And I think most of them are being, if not all, are being primaried right now, so that's good. I'll be helping their opponent."

Trump's rallies have been instrumental to his politics since he launched his 2016 campaign. And they have spawned a group of hardcore fans who traveled the country, attending dozens of rallies, often camping out overnight to snag prime spots. Some of those supporters began lining up outside the venue early in the week as they reunited for the event.

Others were attending their first rallies, having felt compelled to turn out in the election's aftermath.

"We miss him," said Chris Laskowski, 55, who lives in Medina, Ohio, and was attending her first rally with her husband, James. "I think they robbed him of the election and he's still our president," she said.

"He'll be back in August," predicted Peggy Johnson, 60, who had traveled from Michigan to attend what she said was her seventh Trump rally. "He actually is president now."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with supporters before a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)