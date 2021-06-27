'Tying The Knot': Love celebrated at 70th Opera in the Ozarks

In the world of Opera in the Ozarks, it's not a covid-19 bubble. It's a covid-19 jelly doughnut.

That's how General Director Nancy Preis describes the plan the Eureka Springs opera company created so its 70th anniversary season could happen this year.

"I never, ever thought we would all be fully vaccinated," she marvels. "So in November, we came up with a bubble concept -- like the NBA did. But we called ours a jelly doughnut. The jelly was all the performers and people on campus; the doughnut was the people who would have to go out in public, to buy groceries and so forth. And they'd be separated from the jelly."

It wasn't going to be a cheap jelly doughnut. Preis was anticipating motel rooms, so each performer could stay alone, and a lot of covid tests at $25 to $50 each.

"And bless their hearts, the governing board said do whatever it takes. I was really kind of surprised," she marvels.

With that mandate in hand, Preis reached out to faculty and staff -- and almost everyone said they'd come.

"However, we lost maybe half the student body," she says, explaining some had changed direction with their lives; some had been cast in "The Crucible," which was removed from the 2021 summer schedule; and some weren't willing to be quarantined. But the response was positive enough to allow Opera in the Ozarks to return to the business of training opera singers from across the nation, which it's been doing since 1950.

Then vaccines started to become available in January, Preis says, which made everything easier. Changes were still required, though. Dormitory rooms needed walls that went from floor to ceiling, not just part of the way. Fans with UVC lights were purchased for the dining hall and rehearsal hall to clean the air. UVC units were added to all the air conditioning systems. And portable UVC units cleanse each dorm room each week.

When the students and faculty arrived for the nine-week rehearsal and performance period, they came with covid-19 tests in hand, Preis says, and quarantined for a week. At the end of the week, everyone was tested again. And those who are on campus are asked to stay on campus.

"Anybody who has left campus to go to Walmart or whatever has to get tested again," Preis says. "We've asked our kids not to go into town, not to go to the coffee shop or to the bars. They can run, they can go to the lake, they can do drive-through pickups or curbside at Walmart and Target, but we're trying to keep them out of public crowds. So far, so good."

The result of all this mandated caution is that a cast of 35 singers and 13 orchestra members will be able to present 19 staged and costumed live opera performances this summer in a season Opera in the Ozarks is calling "Tying the Knot." The repertoire includes Massenet's "Cendrillon," the retelling of Cinderella with what Preis calls equal parts madcap comedy and heartfelt romance; Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor," the tragic tale of the bride of Lammermoor; and an abridged family version of Mozart's fantastical yarn "The Magic Flute" with an environmental twist.

Opera in the Ozarks Artistic Director Tom Cockrell says the return to the stage will be especially enjoyable after canceling the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

"Our engagement has been extended for a year, but we are now 'Tying the Knot,' and the wait will make the musical nuptials all the sweeter," Cockrell says. "At long last, Cendrillon will get her Prince Charming, Pamina her Tamino, Papagena her Papageno and Lucia, well, Arturo -- but it is complicated because she kills him on their wedding night. After all, love is at the heart of opera -- even when that heart is stabbed by an unhinged soprano."

The season opens July 2 with "Lucia di Lammermoor," which will continue on selected nights in repertoire with "Cendrillon." "The Magic Flute," an Opera in the Ozarks original adapted by stage director Robert Swedborg, is intended to introduce children and the young at heart to some of the best tunes from the opera, wrapped in all the colorful costumes and scenery of a full production.

In addition, two special performances are planned:

July 17 -- Crazy Mixed Up Opera: What would happen if Lucia attended Prince Charming's ball? Could Cinderella's fairy godmother make Lucia's brother let her marry the man she loves? Crazy Mixed-Up Opera is a hilarious mash-up of the season's two mainstage operas.

July 21 -- Scenes: Opera & Broadway: The 2021 singing artists stretch their craft with staging and performing several short scenes from opera and Broadway.

Fans of Opera in the Ozarks are also invited to an engagement party for Lucia at 2 p.m. June 27. Preis says the preview event is free.

"We are so excited to be returning to the stage," Preis says. "While this season is a bit shorter than we usually do, what will be on stage is the same glorious music and dramatic entertainment we've been producing for more than 70 years."

Artist Snapshots

Anna Montgomery

Anna Montgomery is one of two sopranos singing the role of Cinderella in Jules Massenet's "Cendrillon." From Boulder, Colo., she has a Bachelor's of Music in Vocal Performance with a German minor from the University of Houston; a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Michigan State University; and is pursuing an Artist Diploma in Vocal Performance at the University of Colorado.

Montgomery says she grew up singing in church choirs, then joined the Colorado Children's Chorale. "In middle school, I had the opportunity to perform with Opera Colorado," she recalls. "I had never seen an opera before, and I didn't know much other than the Bugs Bunny cartoons! But I loved not only the glamour but also the camaraderie that comes from working with other artists. I was hooked. And I've been studying classically since then."

A typical day at Inspiration Point, Montgomery says, starts with yoga class at 8 a.m., followed by three three-hour rehearsal blocks and a daily commitment to "production hour," during which she works in the costume shop. "It's a lot of work and at times exhausting, but it's so worth it!"

In addition to pursuing her Artist Diploma, Montgomery plans to be married New Year's Day to a young man she's known since church choir.

__

Richard Gammon

Richard Gammon is the stage director for "Cendrillon." He's directed at Wolf Trap Opera, Michigan Opera Theatre, Virginia Opera, Opera Lafayette and more, in addition to directing for the Manhattan School of Music, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre. He has recently accepted the position of Director of Opera at the University of Northern Iowa. He says he loves being on location at Inspiration Point with everyone involved in the opera and the opportunities to collaborate that come with it.

His version of "Cendrillon" is "set in modern times, so the general aesthetic should be very familiar. It's people in jeans and leather jackets, not a period production, and there are supertitles above the stage, so you don't have to speak French. And young talent is really exciting to see at this stage of their career!"

__

Robert Swedborg

Robert Swedborg is stage director of both "Lucia di Lammermoor" and "The Magic Flute."

Recently retired as associate professor of music and opera director at the University of Michigan, Swedborg has for the past several years produced "Green Opera" productions on campus, making University of Michigan the first in the U.S. to create eco-friendly opera. In his English-language version of "The Magic Flute," Swedborg has incorporated an environmental theme, using the magic flute "to turn things around and get the forest to be enchanted again."

Swedborg says he returns to Opera in the Ozarks because he likes the work and enjoys the camaraderie of the company. "Lucia di Lammermoor" was "of special interest" to him to direct for a second time because "it is just such a great work of art, with incredible music and wonderful drama, and it's a good vehicle for young artists who are trying to grow, trying to learn and trying to develop." It is, he says, a bel canto opera, "a little bit different style, more delicate, more nuanced, and the music is just incredible." Plus, he says, who can resist the challenge of a mad scene?

__

Lwazi Hlati

Lwazi Hlati is a tenor from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is working on a Master of Music in Vocal Performance at Southern Methodist University, and this is his first visit to Opera in the Ozarks. He says a friend was part of a previous OiO season and recommended it.

"It is great fun and a great challenge, the people I am working with are very good, and I'm learning a lot I didn't know before," he says of preparing for his portrayal of Edgardo in "Lucia di Lammermoor." Edgardo, he says, is a nobleman who has lost everything and finally loses the one thing that makes him happy, Lucia, so he kills himself after her death.

The best part of OiO, he says, is "to meet different people from different parts of the world, coming to do one common thing -- to share that individuality and to bring it together. I'm the person who always wants to learn more."

Every performance is a party at Opera in the Ozarks, with fully staged and costumed productions accompanied by a chamber orchestra. The summer opera camp was founded in 1950 by Dr. Henry Hobart, former dean of fine arts at Phillips University in Oklahoma, with the support of Gertrude Stockard, director of music at Eureka Springs High School. (Courtesy Photo/OiO)

The first Fine Arts Colony session was held in 1950 for four weeks. It was patterned after most any other camp across the country, with a little of everything in vocal and instrumental music and dramatic art. However, the founders wanted something different and distinctive, and decided to make Inspiration Point into an opera workshop … all opera roles performed in their entirety by the students. (Courtesy Photo/OiO)

The effectiveness of training received at Opera in the Ozarks has been demonstrated many times over by the successes by alumni in their opera careers. Many have sung on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera company as well as opera companies in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Houston, Switzerland and Germany. (Courtesy Photo/OiO)

On The Cover Opera in the Ozarks celebrates its 70th anniversary this summer with productions of “Cendrillon,” “Lucia di Lammermoor” and a new retelling of “The Magic Flute.” (Courtesy Photo/OiO)