Pulaski County notebook

Worker bonuses on agenda for JPs

At a Pulaski County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday, justices of the peace will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to give county employees one-time bonuses.

The money would come from the American Rescue Plan, which gave the county $76.1 million in covid-19 relief funds.

Under guidelines in the proposed ordinance, which is sponsored by Justice of the Peace Curtis Keith, each essential county worker would receive $500 and each first responder would receive $1,000.

During an agenda committee meeting earlier, Justice of the Peace Kristina "KG" Gulley sought to amend the ordinance proposal to make all county employees eligible to receive $1,000, but her effort did not receive a second.

The ordinance proposal is to be heard two more times -- in July and August -- before likely being voted on in August.

Maumelle to open new 'Splash Pad'

Maumelle plans to open its "Splash Pad" next to the Maumelle Library to the public this week, according to the Maumelle Parks and Recreation Department.

The city will hold a grand opening for the facility Thursday beginning at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Animal shelter set to reopen Monday

The Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter plans to hold its grand reopening Monday and offer free pet adoptions all this week, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet will be able to do so from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the post states.