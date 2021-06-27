Worker bonuses on agenda for Little Rock JPs

Worker bonuses

on agenda for JPs

LITTLE ROCK -- At a Pulaski County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday, justices of the peace will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to give county employees one-time bonuses.

The money would come from the American Rescue Plan, which gave the county $76.1 million in covid-19 relief funds.

Under guidelines in the proposed ordinance, which is sponsored by Justice of the Peace Curtis Keith, each essential county worker would receive $500 and each first responder would receive $1,000.

During an agenda committee meeting earlier, Justice of the Peace Kristina "KG" Gulley sought to amend the ordinance proposal to make all county employees eligible to receive $1,000, but her effort did not receive a second.

The ordinance proposal is to be heard two more times -- in July and August -- before likely being voted on in August.