2 fatalities reported on state roadways

Two people died in highway incidents Saturday, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Mason D. Boyce, 21, of Greenbrier died when he fell out of a vehicle on Arkansas 70 in Pearcy, according to one report. Boyce was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet truck that was eastbound on the highway about 10:15 p.m. when he opened the passenger door and fell out of the truck, the report said.

He was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs where he was pronounced dead by an ER physician, the report said.

An unidentified minor died when the 2009 Toyota Corolla she was driving ran off Arkansas 28 in St. Francis County, struck a tree and caught fire about 7:45 p.m., according to another state police report.

A second minor who was a passenger in the vehicle was injured, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.