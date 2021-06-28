5 victims identified in crash of balloon Valedictorian's mic cut during speech

5 victims identified

in crash of balloon

The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Authorities on Sunday released the names of the pilot and two couples who died after a hot air balloon they were riding in struck a power line and crashed onto a busy street in Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police identified the pilot as 62-year-old Nicholas Meleski and the four passengers as Susan Montoya, 65; John Montoya, 61; Mary Martinez, 59; and Martin Martinez, 62. All were Albuquerque residents.

State Police said John Montoya died at a hospital, while the other victims were declared dead at the crash scene Saturday.

Witnesses told authorities the balloon descended about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and struck a power line. The gondola detached from the envelope and fell about 100 feet and crashed in the median of a busy city street before catching on fire, authorities said.

The envelope of the balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash. It sent two investigators to the scene and will look into the pilot, the balloon itself and the operating environment, said agency spokesman Peter Knudson.

"This is a tragedy that is uniquely felt and hits uniquely hard at home here in Albuquerque and in the ballooning community," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

According to an NTSB database, there have been 12 fatal hot air ballooning accidents in the United States since 2008, with two of those occurring in Rio Rancho just outside Albuquerque, which is a mecca for hot air ballooning.

The city hosts a nine-day Balloon Festival in October that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots from around the world. It's one of the most-photographed events globally.

Meleski was known for flying a multicolored balloon with a Zia symbol that appears on the New Mexico state flag. The retired UPS driver had been a licensed balloon pilot since 1994 and was a regular at the Balloon Festival.

Valedictorian's mic

cut during speech

The New York Times

Less than a minute into Bryce Dershem's valedictorian speech June 17, the microphone cut out. He had just told the audience at his New Jersey high school's graduation ceremony that he came out as gay in his freshman year.

When he made that revelation, Principal Robert Tull went to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords, a video shows.

Suddenly, Dershem, 18, was silenced. Tull walked onstage and took the microphone and Dershem's prepared remarks.

Tull pointed to another copy of the speech on the lectern that did not have any references to sexuality or mental health.

A replacement microphone was brought to Dershem, but at that point, he said in an interview Saturday, he was frozen. Then his classmates at Eastern Regional, in Voorhees Township, cheered for him to continue.

"As it was happening, passion was surging through my veins that, yes, I need to give this speech," he said, "because this is the exact kind of stigma that I want to fight against."

Dershem knew every word of his own version, because he had been working on it for a month.

When his speech was over, the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Tull and Dershem had been debating the contents of the speech for weeks, Dershem said, adding that he sent Tull three drafts because the principal said his speech was not broad enough for his 500 fellow seniors.

Tull and the Eastern Camden County Regional School District did not respond to requests for comment.

Superintendent Robert Cloutier told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the school district had not asked any students to remove mentions of "their personal identity" from their speeches.

The New York Times reviewed the high school's livestreamed video of the ceremony. Dershem's father reposted a clip of the speech on YouTube.

Dershem is getting ready to move to Massachusetts in the fall to attend Tufts University, where he plans to promote the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

"I'm so happy to know that people are watching this speech," he said. "I hope they believe in themselves more and feel less alone in their fight."

The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, left, and Police Chief Harold Medina hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, center, and Mayor Tim Keller, right, hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

A bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaks during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

