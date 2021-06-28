Agencies conduct 'aggressive person' drill in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- About 70 first responders from almost all emergency agencies in Washington and Benton counties recently participated in a multi-regional response drill at Farmington High School.

Bill Hellard, Farmington fire chief, said the NWA Metro Fire Chiefs Association holds regional drills, and Farmington volunteered to host the drill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8. Along with first responders, staff from Farmington High School also participated in the drill.

The participants first held a tabletop scenario where everyone discussed a slow walk-through to respond to a situation, with each player talking about his or her role in the response.

The first responders then participated in a live drill that involved everyone at the drill, Hellard said. The live drill was a response to a situation involving an active shooter, or as it is now called, an "aggressive person," he said.

"The whole point of the drill is to find out what we do well and points of improvement," Hellard said. "We'll put together what went well and what needs to be improved, and that will be sent out to all the agencies involved."

He noted there's always room for improvement when conducting emergency response drills.

Hellard said the regional drill was a total group effort that took a lot of work and coordination among the different agencies involved.

"I think every department realizes how important it is to commit to these and make them work," Hellard said.