Benton County marriage licenses

June 17

Pamela Kay Boese, 39, Bentonville, and Jessica Ryan McAlexander, 39, Prairie Grove

Christopher John Denham, 37, and Alicia Jessica Denham, 27, both of Garfield

Quincy James Hansen, 23, and Madison Reed Hale, 23, both of Bentonville

Martin Preston Rhodes, 56, Springdale, and Trina Lyn Brown, 56, Lowell

Jesse Jeremiah Todd, 22, and Autumn Elizebeth Netherton, 21, both of Bentonville

Nicholas Wade Watson, 31, and Daisha Nichole Holt, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Andrew Murray Wiseman, 48, Bella Vista, and Heather Ann Ronchetto, 41, Bentonville

June 18

Keith Dwayne Agee, 39, and Julie Suzanne Anthony, 35, both of Bentonville

Anthony Burke Allen, 40, and Jessica Hope Miller, 42, both of Bella Vista

Steven Lee Ames, 40, and Amanda Sue Carnahan, 41, both of Jay, Okla.

Matthew James Bessette, 23, Joplin, Mo., and Alivia Brianne Staggs, 24, Webb City, Mo.

Amit Jain, 32, and Ragina Lauren Reid, 38, both of Bentonville

Trenten Thomas Jarvis, 25, Bella Vista, and Hayley Renee Gastineau, 24, Rogers

Terry Darnell Jordan Jr., 30 and Sangelina J.N.H Taylor, 24, both of Rogers

Diodora Guzman Reyes, 34, and Jesus Trejo-Barragan, 35, both of Rogers

Ashleigh Brooke Tull, 32, and Michelle Irene Rush, 37, both of Rogers

Carter Elias Tutt, 25, and Tori Danielle Vaughan, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Adam Douglas White, 36, and Brittany Renee Moore, 27, both of Rogers

June 21

Tucker Dean Allen, 19, and Brittany Shaylene Pilcher, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Zachari Patrick Lee Beals, 19, and Lauren Elizabeth Flanary, 18, both of Colcord, Okla.

Vincent Damian Duncan, 28, and Jodee Ann Rodgers, 28, both of Colcord, Okla.

Nicholas James Melber, 39, and Ericka Ashley Young, 26, both of Rogers

Brian Lee Robinson, 47, and Kimberly Lonis Buhrman, 46, both of Lowell

June 22

Tanner Gene Orten, 33, and Danielle Michelle McManus, 40, both of Gravette

Ezequiel Perea-Duran, 27, and Yessenia Reyes, 20, both of Rogers

Paola Sanchez Rowe, 44, and Erin Leigh Lukens, 43, both of Bella Vista

Durgesh Yadav, 29, Centerton, and Madhuri Niwas Ghorpade, 27, Denver

June 23

Joshua Lee Austin, 30, Rogers, and Kerrylynn Marie Duran, 24, Bentonville

Brian Lee Krantz Jr., 22, and Hailey Camryn Drew, 22, both of Rogers

Brian Scott Lee, 47, and Linda Marlene Wright, 48, both of Rogers

Frank Bartlett Malquist, 41, and Katie LaRee McKinney, 40, both of Centerton

Nathaniel Loren Payne, 32, and Courtney Paige Pegram, 28, both of Shawnee, Kan.

Justin Robert Scherrer, 19, Twentynine Palms, Calif., and Josephine Gaby McGraw, 20, North Pole, Alaska

Brock Aaron Short, 39, and Ashton Sarah Meaders, 31, both of Bentonville

Josiah Daniel Sprout, 24, and Sydne Nicole Messer, 23, both of Springdale

Jose David Vesga, 37, and Casey Marie Poteet, 31, both of Bella Vista